ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — A well-balanced offensive attack helped the Edgewood boys basketball team turn a five-point halftime lead into a 58-39 home victory over the Conneaut Spartans on Saturday.
“Anybody can lead us in scoring or rebounding on a given night,” Edgewood head coach John Bowler said. He said if somebody has a bad scoring night another team member picks up the slack.
“I think we played a little sloppy,” Bowler said. He said the team did the little things to win games.
“They [the leading scorers] did other things,” he said.
Christian Curry led the Warriors with 15 points with James Montanaro, Logan Kray and Ben Welty all in double figures for the evening.
The Warriors got off to a fast start with a 7-0 spurt to start the game but by 4:15 of the first quarter Conneaut had taken a lead 8-7. The two teams battled with Edgwood leading 11-10 at the end of the first quarter and 27-22 at halftime.
The third quarter was a different scene as Edgewood (8-1) outscored Conneaut 17-8 to take a 44-30 lead.
“We struggled offensively in the third quarter,” Conneaut head coach Tim Tallbacka said. He said bad offensive execution was the main culprit for his team’s play in the third quarter.
“We struggled rebounding the basketball. They [Edgewood] don’t have a lot of size but they are all athletes. I think that bothered us,” he said.
Tallbacka said he was happy with the physical effort shown by his team. He said the team was on the second night of a back to back, winning a close game over Erie First Christian Academy on Friday evening.
“I give Tim and Conneaut a lot of credit. They had a good game plan for us,” Bowler said.
Both coaches said COVID-19 continues to throw curveballs at their teams. Tallbacka said his team picked up two games this week on short notice because of virus cancelations.
Bowler said remote learning also provides challenges as the athletes aren’t in a normal daily rhythm.
Chase Carpenter led the Spartans (2-5) with 12 points.
Edgewood hosts Geneva on Tuesday evening and the Spartans play Northwestern in Albion on Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.