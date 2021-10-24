The first step to reaching the state cross country tournament took place Saturday.
Ashtabula County schools and Madison ran in the district tournament at Madison.
In Divisison II, the Edgewood girls and boys team, Geneva girls, Jefferson boys and Grand Valley's David Steimle all advanced.
Geneva's Alex Kolhoff qualified for the regional in Division I.
Pymatuning Valley's Josey Miller advanced in Division III.
The regional meet is scheduled for Saturday in Boardman.
GIRLS
Maddie Crooks led the Warriors to a second-place Division II finish by taking second overall.
Crooks, a freshman, ran a 19:02.90 to finish right after fellow freshman Brielle Collins, of Hawken, who checked in at 18:49.87.
"Maddie Crooks has been running well all season and coming off back-to-back runner-up finishes," Warriors coach Steve Hill said. "We look forward to seeing what she can do at Boardman, where she finished second at the invitational."
Also for Edgewood, Tammy Liplin claimed 13th in a time of 20:17.08, Layce Artman 18th 20:31.05 and Caroline Nelson 19th 20:38.63.
"We ran very well as a team in finishing runner-up," Hill said. "We had a good balance of youngsters leading us at one and two and our seniors coming in strong at three, four and five."
Edgewood scored to a total of 84 to finish three points behind winner Hawken.
Geneva placed fifth at 114. The Eagles had three finishers in the top 14, including Renee Tetlow, ninth in 20:09.00; Grace Dubsky, 14th, 20:19.57 and Mya Evangelista, 15th, 20:21.56.
The top six teams and those individuals in the top 24 advance to the regional.
Conneaut claimed 13th with a total of 358 and Jefferson checked in 14th at 372.
For the Spartans, Kyndall Spring ran a 21:07.61 for 29th, and Allie Wintz paced the Falcons at 57th in a time of 22:50.01.
In Division III, Pymatuning Valley placed sixth in the team standings with a score of 157, which didn't qualify. Kirtland picked up the fifth spot with a score of 140..
But Miller moved on as an individual, claiming 18th overall in a time of 21:15.83.
The top five teams and those individuals in the top 20 qualified for the regional tournament.
In Division I, Madison posted 11th in the team standings with a score of 349.
Taylor Hennessey led the Blue Streaks, notching 51st in 21:06.13.
The top seven teams and those individuals in the top 28 advanced to the regional tournament.
Lakeside didn't have enough runners for a team score.
Alexis Ricket placed 105th in a time of 25:48.59.
BOYS
Jefferson and Edgewood led the way in Division II.
The Falcons recorded fifth with a score of 168, while the Warriors were sixth at 177.
The top six teams and those in the top 24 advanced to the regional tournament.
Stephen Sly registered ninth with a run of 16:54.31 for the Falcons.
"Very proud of this group of young men," Jefferson coach T.J. Furman said. "They have been determined to get better all season. It was a great team effort with several guys stepping up and running their personal best time."
Granison Hill paced Edgewood at 16:43.98, good for fourth overall.
"Granison ran a strong strong with a big finish," Hill said. "He has his sites on state so we are excited to race at Boardman, where he finished 15th at the invitational.
"The boys have been improving all season in our reloading season. Our top five are all coming back next year so we are excited about the future.
The Mustangs finished 15th with a score of 401, but Steimle advanced by placing 14th in a time of 17:02.64.
"He ran a very strong race and we are excited about his chances next week," GV coach Kurtis Fisher said of Steimle. "He seems to be peaking at the right time."
Conneaut finished 17th with a score of 449. Fred Brainard took 78th in a time of 19:43.67.
In Division I, Kolhoff paced the Eagles. He ran a 16:55.37 for 18th overall.
The top seven teams and those individuals in the top 28 advanced to the regional.
Geneva was 12th in the team standings with a score of 365.
Madison and Lakeside also competed in Division I.
The Blue Streaks checked in with a score of 467 for 15th. Izaiah Siler finished 78th in a time of 18:16.54.
The Lakers collected 20th as a team with a total of 549. Thurston Shaw was 95th in a time of 18:40.08.
In Division III, the Lakers were sixth with a team score of 145. Gavin Hodge paced PV at 21th in 18:31.32.
Josh Gottwig was the lone St. John boys participant. He ran a 21:16.85 for 60th overall.
The top four teams and those individuals in the top 16 qualified for the regional tournament.
