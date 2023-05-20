Edgewood softball coach Randy Vencill didn’t envision opening the season against area powerhouse Perry.
“It would have been nice to play a couple of games, but I think it was a benefit because there were no expectations for either team,” he said.
The Warriors ended up winning 9-7 on April 4.
That helped pave the way for Edgewood to finish 7-1 in the Chagrin Valley Conference Lake Division, which was good enough to win the conference.
It was the first conference softball championship for the Warriors since 2009.
“That was definitely one of our goals,” Vencill said of winning the conference. “I don’t think we were a favorite to win the league, but playing as a team got us there.”
The Warriors navigated the ebbs and flows of a season, which also included a close win over conference-foe Geneva (9-7).
The only blemish in the CVC Lake was an 8-5 loss to Perry in the second meeting on May 4. The Pirates fell to Geneva 12-5 to help Edgewood’s cause.
The Warriors clinched the conference title outright with a 15-12 win over Lakeside earlier in the week.
“They played for each other,” Vencill said. “They did a great job of being a team first. I’m proud of the team and coaching staff.”
Vencill gave the ball to freshman Lucianna Paolillo as the team’s main pitcher.
“We were all in with Lucianna early in the season,” Vencill said.
Paolillo ended the season with a 7-5 mark. In 65.1 innings, she allowed 31 earned runs and fanned 80 batters.
But the Warriors were also tested when Paolillo missed two weeks with an injury.
McKenna Vencill and Julianna Gregory both pitched in Paolillo’s absence. Vencill earned a 6-1 mark.
“We worked on getting two pitchers ready,” Vencill said. “McKenna and Jules stepped in and did a great job.”
Offensively for Edgewood, Sophia Paolillo batted .516, Mackaylee Overaly .508 (.704 in the conference), Lucianna Paolillo .417 and Vencill .400.
“Mackaylee showed great leadership in hitting, leadership and defense,” Vencill said. “McKenna anchored the outfield. The top of our lineup carried us.”
Sophia Paolillo led the team with 31 RBIs, six triples and six home runs. Vencill smacked eight doubles, and Overly added 25 RBIs.
The Warriors defeated Crestwood 6-4 to win a Division II tournament game, which was another team goal.
Edgewood bowed out of the tournament with a 12-5 loss to West Branch in a sectional final game.
With softball in the books, Vencill, as head coach of the Warriors girls basketball team, will guide that group with open gyms and summer leagues while still keeping an eye on softball.
The Ashtabula County girls basketball league is scheduled to begin June 13.
“This year was a lot better,” Vencill said. “We had a good routine. Once you get that lined up, it’s easy.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.