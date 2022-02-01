CONNEAUT — Senior guard Christian Curry scored 25 points to lead the Edgewood Warriors to a 68-48 win Monday night over Conneaut.
Junior guard Zackary Vencil had 16 points for the Warriors (11-2). Senior forward Ben Welty added 14 points.
The Warriors never trailed in the contest and held a 17-11 lead after the first quarter. Conneaut (2-12) got within four points at 26-22 midway through the second quarter, but the Warriors used a 9-0 run to take a 35-22 lead and never allowed the Spartans to get closer than 12 points the rest of the game.
“Our aggressive defense helps a lot and we get a lot of steals and our steals lead into layups,” Edgewood coach John Bowler said. “I don’t think we shot the ball very well tonight, but give Conneaut credit they played very aggressive and real good defense.”
Edgewood connected on four 3-pointers on 13 attempts. However, the Warriors were able to score in transition off steals as well as get points in the post and drive into the lane for close shots at the rim.
“We like to really take the ball to the hoop and finish at the hoop, our athleticism sometimes helps a lot,” Bowler said.
Edgewood shot 31-for-54 (57.4%) overall for the game from the field and its defense held the Spartans to just 39 shots. Conneaut converted on 16 field goals to shoot 41% for the game, including 3-for-9 (33%) on 3-pointers.
Bowler said Conneaut was prepared to battle the Warriors and played hard against his team.
[Conneaut coach] Tim [Tallbacka] did a nice job,” Bowler said. “Those guys were prepared for us, and they were ready for us.”
Senior forward Marcus Owens and sophomore Chance Loomis led Conneaut with 18 points each. Sophomore forward Gavin Hedrick added seven points and 12 rebounds.
Tallbacka credited the Warriors for a well-played game.
“Coach Bowler has a really nice team and those kids play really well together and they shoot the heck out of the ball,” Tallbacka said.
The Warriors were aggressive in the passing lanes forcing turnovers and putting pressure on the Spartans’ ballhandlers, he said.
“We had 19 turnovers tonight and lot of the turnovers were trying to get us entered into our offense,” Tallbacka said. “I think that was the big difference in the game was them turning us over and getting runouts.”
He said the team has been dealing with multiple injuries including starting forward Zack Rice who left the game with an ankle injury in the fourth quarter.
“I was proud of our guys the whole night. We’re in a tough situation and we now have, it looks like, a third starter out,” Tallbacka said. “We have guys out there who have to play, and we have to do what we can to get better and improve each day.”
Both teams play today: Conneaut hosts Erie First Christian while Edgewood isat Perry
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.