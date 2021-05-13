Vendetti, Geneva duo reach district tennis tournament

Conneaut’s J.T. Vendetti and Geneva’s doubles team of Jon Huang and Devon Morrison have qualified for the Division II district tennis tournament after Wednesday’s results in Solon.
Vendetti and the doubles team will head back to Solon today for seeds.
Geneva’s Tyler Perkins is one match away from advancing. He will compete today.
On Wednesday, Vendetti, the No. 1 seed at singles, won his matches 6-3, 6-0; 6-0, 6-1 and 6-0, 6-0.
He will face Hawken’s Ashwin Balakrishnan in one of the semifinal matches.
The other semifinal will feature Hawken’s Finn Rourke against either Perkins or Gilmour’s Joe Roddy.
Perkins notched 6-0, 6-0 and 6-0, 6-1 wins on Wednesday.
Huang and Morrison recorded 6-4, 6-2; 6-4, 6-7(4), 10-8 and 6-4, 5-7, 7-6(5) victories. The Geneva duo are slated to play No. 1 seed Praveen Kumar and Ryan Levine in the semifinals.
SOFTBALL
Madison downed Massillon Jackson 2-0 in a Division I sectional softball tournament final on Wednesday.
The Blue Streaks have reached the district tournament and are scheduled to play Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit on Monday.
Walsh shut out Kent Roosevelt 10-0 to reach the district tournament.
Two Ashtabula County teams — Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley — will look to move on in the Division III tournament today. The Mustangs will go to top-seed Youngstown Ursuline.
The Lakers host Berkshire in a battle of seeds 14 and 16, respectively.
TRACK AND FIELD
Geneva’s boys team captured the top spot in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division.
The Eagles scored 121 points in the two-day event. Chagrin Falls finished second with 101 points. Lakeside posted seventh with 37 points and Edgewood checked in eighth at 35.
In the girls competition, Chagrin Falls tallied 133.5 points for the win. Geneva edged Perry 108.5-106.5 for third place. Edgewood notched sixth with 53 points, followed by Lakeside at 28.
