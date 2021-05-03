COLUMBUS — The University of Dayton hosted the girls and boys basketball state tournaments in March.
The university will host the event for the next
three years as well, the
Ohio High School Athletic Association announced on Monday.
“I don’t think it has too much of an impact for most schools,” Edgewood girls coach Randy Vencill said. “It would be quite a haul to get there, but if you’re lucky enough to make state, I think you would drive just about anywhere.”
UD Arena had already been announced as the home of the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament for 2021, 2022 and 2023, but the new agreement for the girls and boys basketball state tournaments in 2022, 2023 and 2024 replaces that previous contract.
“We are very excited that our student-athletes will get to play at UD Arena,” OHSAA commissioner Doug Ute said. “Even with the pandemic limiting what all could take place at the state tournaments last March, our schools still had a great experience at UD Arena, and UD made it very clear that they wanted to host both the girls and boys state tournaments moving forward. We know that the support for basketball in Southwest Ohio is very strong and UD wants to be the home of the state tournaments.”
Having hosted 125 NCAA basketball tournament games, UD Arena has been the home court for March Madness more than any other facility in the country.
Renovated in 2019, UD Arena has a seating capacity of 13,000 and has played host to many OHSAA basketball district and regional tournament games, along with Atlantic 10 Conference and NCAA tournament games.
“UD is a great facility from everything I hear,” Grand Valley boys basketball coach Justin Turk said. “Having said that, it’s a little disappointing as a Northeast Ohio guy to not see it in a central location and not at OSU [The Ohio State University].
“Obviously, whoever makes it, they’d be willing to make the drive wherever it is.”
Prior to its move to UD Arena in March, the OHSAA girls basketball state tournament had been hosted by The Ohio State University every year since it inaugural state tournament in 1976, except in 1986 when it was hosted by the University of Akron.
The OHSAA boys basketball state tournament had been hosted by OSU every year since 1957, except for 1986 and 1987 when it was hosted at UD Arena.
The 2021 OHSAA boys basketball state tournament was scheduled to be hosted at OSU’s St. John Arena, but the facility was unavailable due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The OHSAA did not have a contract in place with OSU for the boys basketball state tournament beyond the 2021 agreement that was voided.
