CONNEAUT — The rivalry, and friendship, has lasted three decades, as the Hayes and Shean families bonded during the annual Soap Box Derby competitions that start at the top of Broad Street Hill.
Soap Box Derby competition involves a lot of family time building a car then preparing it for racing every year on the Saturday ofFather’s Day weekend.
The Soap Box Derby competition in Conneaut started in 1985 and Dave Shean and has family have beeninvolved since 1986 andthe Hayes family has been participating as well.
On Saturday afternoon Mikayla Thompson, a granddaughter of Shean, lost a close run to Thayne Hayes in the Masters Division. Years earlier Krista Shean and Travis Hayes were competing against each other.
“Just having fun with the kids,” is what Dave Shean said keeps bringing him back to the event. He said grandchildren and nieces and nephews are still involved in the competition.
Keri Hayes married into the Soap Box Derby thing ... and is hooked. She said the Soap Box Derby experience allows for a lot of quality family time that can never be taken away.
The Soap Box Derby has expanded over the years with races held throughout the year providing different avenues to compete at the national event.
“We race all year...We eat sleep and breath derby,” Hayes said.
The Hayes family counted for two of the three division winners at the Saturday event. Thayne Hayes bested Mikayla Thompson, both of Conneaut, in the Masters Division and Cayson Hayes defeated Khloe DeFazio to win the Superstock Division.
In the Stock Division Bella Welton of Ashtabula beat Tristan Hall.
The number of participants was a little lower than normal due to coronavirus pandemic issues. “We wanted to keep the numbers lower,” said Rachel Eldred, regarding protocol concerns.
She said the national Soap Box Derby officials lowered the minimum amountof competitors per division as well.
Eldred said there were eight contestants in the Stock Division, eight in the Super Stock Division and Four in the Masters Divison. She said thenational championship is scheduled for July 24 in Akron.
The event is always held on the Saturday of Father’s Day weekend but families marvelat the connectionsdeveloped through family time together at the Soap Box Derby competitions.
