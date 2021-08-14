Tennis in the Land event coming to Cleveland

High-caliber women’s tennis will arrive in Cleveland for the Tennis in the Land event later this month.
The WTA Tour event with a prize money of more than $300,000 is scheduled to take place Aug. 22-28 at Jacobs Pavilion in downtown Cleveland.
“It was a WTA sanctioned event for sale and we decided to purchase it,” said Alex Guthrie, Manger of Player Servicing and Events for Topnotch Management. “We looked at different locations, but chose to go downtown.”
Kyle Ross, the tournament director, is excited about the event.
“It’s pretty cool to bring a field like this to Cleveland,” Ross said. “We have top-20 players in the field.
WTA Players will go from the Western & Southern Open in Mason to Cleveland and then to the US Open in New York. This event is also a part of the US Open Series, which is a series of tournaments in North American that lead up to the US Open.
Tournament players include former Gilmour Academy star Lauren Davis, former world No. 4 Caroline Garcia of France, current world No. 14 and Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady and current world No. 27 Jessica Pegula, both of the USA.
There will be an international flavor with at least 20 countries represented, Ross said.
The event will feature a temporary stadium court inside the Jacobs Pavilion amphitheatre, with five outside courts in adjacent parking lots currently being built.
“Jacobs Pavilion was not picked initially,” said Guthrie, a Perry graduate. “It’s tricky to find venues with enough courts. There wasn’t a chalk of summer concerts at Jacobs Pavilion.”
Guthrie played a fair amount on the Geneva courts while at Perry.
“The last couple of months people like [St. John coach] Todd Nassief have been spreading the word,” Guthrie said
Nassief plans on bring the Heralds to the tournament.
“I want the girls to see tennis at the highest level,” he said. “To have the professional game so close to home, I thought it was an opportunity we couldn’t pass up.
“I’ve mentioned Lauren Davis a few times at practice and now the kids actually get to see her in a match. Hopefully it will inspire the girls to greater heights.”
The event will have singles and doubles with some players playing in both. Tournament matches are scheduled to start at 10 a.m. most days.
“We’ll have two matches starting at 6 p.m. each night so people who can’t make it in the day can watch,” Ross said. “We invested in lights.”
Ross said ticket sales for the weekend have been solid.
He added capacity is around 2,700.
Ross said the tournament will abide by COVID-19 protocols.
“We want the fans to wear masks inside,” he said. “We’re trying to strike a balance between being safe and the fans enoy the experience.”
Tickets and volunteer opportunities are available by going to www.TennisInTheLand.com. The tournament will be on TV domestically on Tennis Channel, as well as 11 of the matches to be broadcasted on Bally Sports Great Lakes.
Guthrie said he wants the tournament to be part on the schedule more than this year.
“This is the only big women’s event in Cleveland,” he said. “We’re excited to bring a new event to the city and make this an annual event.”
