Dozens of budding tennis players have taken to the courts on opposite sides of Ashtabula County this week.
The Conneaut Recreation Department is sponsoring a free week-long camp at the SPARC tennis courts to the east, while Geneva is conducting its traditional camp as well on the other side of Route 20 to the west.
Dave Simpson works with the Conneaut High School tennis coaches and athletes to conduct a camp for third to eighth graders. Simpson said the camp is in its 16th year.
Simpson said the camp tries to teach young players the basics of the game, but still keep it fun.
“We play games they can use their skills,” he said.
Simpson said there are 28 players participating in the camp this year. The camp drills the young players on five themes to help develop their game over the long haul, according to Simpson.
Simpson said consistency, placement of the ball, depth, the spin on the ball and power are the five dynamics emphasized at the camp. He added the kids often just see the power of the professional game, but don’t realize how important accuracy is to the game of tennis.
In Geneva, Scott Torok has been working the tennis camp for a quarter century. He said there has been some kind of summer program since the 1960s.
“It goes back to Arnie Bradshaw,” Torok said of the program which now includes beginner, advanced beginner and intermediate/advanced divisions that meet at three different times during the mornings of the week long camp.
Torok said he has been running the summer camp for five years.
There are 92 participants in the program this year, according to Torok.
Torok said the program is important to get the young people out of the house and meet new friends in addition to developing tennis skills. While most of the participants come from the Geneva Area City Schools, there are also campers from Lakeside, Jefferson and Lake Catholic this year.
“With the young kids, it is just the basics,” Torok said.
With the high school age campers it is a different story, though.
“We are trying to take it to the next level,” Torok said of the more advanced players.
Torok said the staff plans the camp in detail, but will “change on the fly” to fine tune the camp to the needs of the players when necessary.
A competitive tournament, for all ages, is scheduled for this weekend at the Geneva tennis court complex, Torok said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.