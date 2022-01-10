HARPERSFIELD — Wading in his lane just before the start of the 100-yard backstroke, Caiden Collins couldn’t help but take a look at the swimmer in the lane next to him.
It was Jordan Dille from Jefferson.
“Man, if you beat me, I’m going to be really upset,” the Geneva sophomore told the Falcons junior.
Jefferson and Geneva practice right next to each other every day at SPIRE Institute. Seeing each other on such a frequent basis can produce not only fierce rivalries but also lasting friendships.
A minute and two seconds later, the race was over. Collins took third, just a fraction of a second behind not only Dille but Edgewood’s Tyler Hill.
“I was like ‘dang it,’” Collins said with a laugh.
Friday night’s all-county swim meet at SPIRE was similar to every year —serious competition, but also a serious celebration.
“I knew at least one kid from every school,” Collins said.
That’s how it is with the swimming community. County high school swimmers typically have known each other since they were in beginner lessons at the YMCA. Swimmers, parents and coaches have spent a lot of time together at the pool over the years.
It’s something that Lakeside’s Anya Shevchick says makes the meet a lot of fun, but at the same time a little more nerve-wracking as well.
Shevchick attends St John, but she has been a part of Lakeside swimming each year of high school. The Dragons swim team is like family to her, and she remembers the family telling her the significance of the county meet.
“When I was a freshman, all the upperclassmen would always tell me about how amazing the county meet was,” she said. “Maybe it’s not a high-stakes meet like districts or the state meet, but it’s people we know. It’s a lot of friendly rivalries. It can be nerve-inducing, but also a very fun night.”
Collins missed last year’s all-county meet.
“I didn’t know what to expect,” he said of his first county meet. “I thought I’d just swim and that’d be it. But being with all your friends, getting medals, seeing results and seeing people stand on the podium, it was all just really neat.”
Aside from taking third in the backstroke, Collins was first in the 200 Individual Medley and was also part of the 200 medley relay team that took first.
His efforts helped the Geneva boys to capture the meet title.
“It was extremely cool for how many people were there and how much it took to get up there,” he said of his team’s effort. “Seeing the results, it was awesome to see that everyone is putting in the effort.”
Collins said a year ago half of Geneva’s team was seniors, this year it’s half freshmen. Coach Julie Mirabel agreed that the progress so many of her young swimmers have made has been amazing to see.
“It was really exciting to see so many kids put in their best time,” Mirabel said. “We definitely have a hard-working group of kids and it’s great to see results. Caden is a perfect example of that. He works hard in practice every day and he is really starting to see some payoff for that. He’s really progressed in learning how to race and finding how far he can push himself.”
On the girls’ side, it was a similar story for the Lakeside girls who finished atop the leaderboard.
Shevchik was part of the first-place 200 freestyle relay team with Callie Boardwine and freshmen Jacqueline Perez and Mary Grace Miklacic. She also took second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
“It was surprising, but it was also very rewarding,” she said. “I know that every single girl on that team gave their all on Friday night and it was really nice to see that effort pay off because we really were not sure how it was going to turn out.”
The Dragons lost ten seniors from a year ago, but coach Maureen Surbella stresses to do the work individually, and the results will take care of themselves.
“Our swimmers have been really focussed on improvement this year, ‘‘ Surbella said. “The time drops have been significant. We’re dropping seconds, we’re dropping minutes [in the 500 freestyle] and those drops are equating to victories.”
Aside from Collins and Shevshik, there were several other strong performances, including four new county-meet records.
Tyler Hill broke the boys’ record in the 100 backstroke (1:01.07) as well as the 500 freestyle (5:15.38).
The Geneva boys’ 200 medley relay team of Collins, Nathan Reigle, Noah Johnson and Tyler Lee set a record with a time of 1:57.73.
Also cracking the record book for Geneva was the 200 freestyle relay team of Lee, Cooper Krieg, Collins and Reigle with a time of 1:41.32.
Other Geneva swimmers to get first-place finishes were the girls 200 medley relay team of Lauren Stark, Lina Brown, Abigail Griffiths and Maddie Forney along with the 400 freestyle team of Griffiths, Lauren Stark, Maddie Fortney and Brown.
Brown also won the 200 IM and the 100 breaststroke, and Griffiths took the 100 butterfly and the 500 freestyle.
On the boys’ side, aside from Collins, Tyler took the 200 freestyle. Reigle won the 50 freestyle, as well as the 100 breaststroke and Kreig took the 100 freestyle.
Geneva also finished first in the 400 freestyle relay with a team of Krieg, Noah Griffiths, Own Schroeder and Johnson.
Edgewood’s Brooke Caruso took the 200 freestyle, and Julianna Gregory won the 50 freestyle.
Jefferson’s Izzy Hanek broke her own record in the 100 backstroke (1:00.34). The state-qualifier from a year ago also took the 100 freestyle.
The Jefferson boys were led by Dille who won the 100 butterfly and was second in the 100 backstroke.
Pymatuning Valley did not receive any first-place finishes. Asa Frush was second in the 100 butterfly and Grace Stroke was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Lakeside’s boys were led by Thurston Shaw, who was second in the 100 butterfly. Ryan Hanhiammi took third. Joey Varckette was second in the 200 freestyle.
The Lakeside girls won the meet due to a number of second- and third-place finishes.
Mary Grace Miklacic was second in the 500 freestyle and third in the 200 IM for the Lakeside girls. Hannah Wilfong finished third in the 100 backstroke.
Conneaut received a third-place finish from Danny Henderson in the 100 freestyle. Henderson was also fourth in the 100 backstroke. Levi Corlew took second in the 100 breaststroke.
