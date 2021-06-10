Many high school girlsbasketball players across the county are getting their first taste of a normal offseason. And one of the most important parts of offseason development is the summer league.
The 2020 summer league was canceled due to COVID-19. As a result, many players didn’t get a chance to work in an organized team setting until the 2020-21 season started in October.
The summer league teams will be Geneva, Pymatuning Valley, Conneaut, Jefferson, Lakeside, Grand Valley, St. John and Edgewood. Games will be played at two sites per game day. The sites will alternate throughout the leagues three-week schedule.
For St. John coach Nick Iarocci, the goal is just getting the girls on the court. He said the playing time will allow for a period of installation, but the primary focus is just getting the girls on the court.
He also said the league won’t be as serious as a traditional game. It’s supposed to be fun playing against friends and on-court rivals, so coaches and teams will be willing to do whatever is necessary to play.
“Come when you can,” Iarocci said. “The more [games] you have, the better you’re skill set.”
The summer games will also provide an opportunity for girls to step into leadership roles, according to Lakeside head coach Nicole Grimmett.
Grimmett will keep an eyeon upcoming juniors likeDamonique Derricoatte when the games tip off.
“We’ll have five juniors becoming seniors next year,” Grimmett said. “We definitely are going to see them step into that leadership role.”
The first slate of games for the summer league schedule will take place on Mondaywith Geneva playing Pymatuning Valley and Conneaut taking on host Jefferson at 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. respectively. At the same times, Lakeside will face Grand Valley and St. John will play Edgewood at Edgewood High School.
