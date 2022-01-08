STRUTHERS – Rob Pisano knew his Jefferson Falcons boys basketball team was down by four at halftime, didn’t shoot the ball well and had a chance going into the final 16 minutes.
Struthers had other ideas as the Wildcats outrebounded Jefferson and dominated the third quarter to secure a 68-57 victory Friday in a Northeast 8 Conference contest. Struthers outscored Jefferson 21-10 in the third quarter.
Nick Delgratta, a 6-foot-6 junior guard, paced Struthers with 21 points, while 5-8 senior guard Dante Colarossi had six 3-pointers for 18 points.
Struthers (5-2, 4-0 NE8) shot 25-of-54 from the floor, while Jefferson (5-2, 3-1) was 21-of-62. The Wildcats held a 45-29 rebounding advantage.
“Who knew those guys were going to come out and shoot that way,” Jefferson coach Rob Pisano said. “Those guys haven’t shot that way all year with all the tapes we had one them. Never expected those two to come out and light it up the way they did.”
Jefferson’s last game was Dec. 21, a win at Lakeview, but Pisano didn’t want to use the COVID-19 layoff as an excuse as the Falcons only had three practices to get ready for this game. The Falcons had nine days off because of the virus.
“I thought our guys battled,” Pisano said. “Our shots didn’t fall, other than Joey [DeGeorge]. You have to have three scorers or more.”
Sal Shaffer added 11, while Ronnie Leonard added 10 for Struthers. DeGeorge led all scorers with 27 points, while Grant Hitchcock put in 14.
Hitchcock gave the Falcons a 35-32 lead early in the third quarter, but Struthers went on a 9-0 run capped by one of Colarossi’s six 3s with 3:12 left in the period.
Delgratta had 10 of his 21 in the third quarter, while he scored 19 in the second half.
Struthers coach Michael Wernicki said Jefferson, despite being rusty with the layoff, was undefeated in the NE8 coming into the game and is a senior-laden squad. He said his team respects the Falcons.
Jefferson went up 11-2 early in the game and Struthers had 11 first-half turnovers.
“We didn’t panic,” Wernicki said. “We were able to go back to the Poland game because Poland jumped on us early and we didn’t panic.
“As we started to get into a flow coming out of the second half, we started to feel a little more comfortable attacking their pressure and moving the ball a little bit better.”
Jefferson started the first quarter with an early lead as DeGeorge and Bobby Ray each canned 3-pointers to get the Falcons out to a quick start.
It took until 4:48 left to get Struthers going on two of Shaffer’s first-half high nine points as the Wildcats trailed 7-2 at that point.
Struthers started chipping into the Jefferson lead with a strong 2-3, half-court zone defense and taking away the Falcons’ passing lanes.
Andrew Kopnicky’s 3 with 29.8 seconds left in the first eight minutes tied the game at 14, where it remained until the start of the second quarter.
Struthers started strong to begin the second quarter with Chance Laczko driving to the hoop for a 20-16 lead halfway through the stanza.
Jefferson’s defense tightened up as it forced a couple of Struthers’ 11 first-half turnovers to eventually vault the Falcons to a 29-25 lead at the break.
Hitchcock had a cross-court pass with 2:43 left in the half to John Castrilla for a 3-pointer as the Falcons regained the lead, 24-23. Brock Bean’s assist to a DeGeorge for 3 with 1:30 left in the half gave Jefferson a 29-25 advantage.
DeGeorge said tonight’s 27-point performance gave him a boost going forward.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” he said. “Twenty-seven points is a lot, it just boosts my confidence a lot.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.