SAYBROOK TOWNSHIP — A strong defensive second half helped elevate the Grand Valley girls basketball team to a 59-39 victory over St. John Monday evening.
“The key was the second half we played better defense,” said Grand Valley head coach Bob McKinney. He said his team let St. John get too many open shots in the first half .
The Heralds (4-4) trailed 28-20 at the intermission.
McKinney said the team did not have many turnovers on Monday evening which helped his them set the tone for the win.
The Mustangs (3-7) put together a full-court defense the second half and their shots connected as well.
McKinney said Courtney Hivick and Carly James both played well for the Mustangs as James scored 17 points and Hivick had 14 to help lead Grand Valley to victory.
St. John head coach Nick Iarocci said he wanted the girls to come out strong at the beginning, which they did. “Grand Valley is always a well coached team,” he said.
Iarocci said the team had a bad performance against Wickliffe after a 13-day layoff. He said the team needs to continue to work hard to make up for the lost time.
“I wanted to get the girls to grind it out,” Iarocci said. “We cut it to eight a couple of times but we couldn’t get any closer.”
Alyssa Cevera led the Heralds with 17 points but only had four points in the second half. McKinney said he told the girls to concentrate on their defense on Cevera.
Grand Valley is scheduled to play Cardinal on Wednesday. St. John will take on Conneaut at home on Saturday.
