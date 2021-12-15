SAY BROOK — When it comes to basketball at Geneva, defense is the top priority. Olivia Willms already knowns and newcomer Kailey Williams is quickly finding that out.
The Eagles’ defense took over early Tuesday night at Lakeside, harassing the Dragons every time a Lakeside player got her hands on the ball. Defense set the tempo and allowed the Eagles to cruise to a 65-23 win in Chagrin Valley Conference girls basketball action.
Whether it was forcing five-second calls on inbound plays, creating turnovers with their trapping defense or rebounding and getting second shots, Geneva was able to make things very difficult for the hosts.
“That’s kind of where our main focus is,” Wilms said of the team’s defensive intensity. “We’ll take a huge section out of practice and just work on defense and boxing out, and everything we do incorporates that somehow.”
It’s nothing new for Wilms, who is in her senior year at Geneva. Williams, a transfer from Madison, said she loves the energy her new team creates with defense and transition basketball.
“Definitely,” Williams said. “Defense brings everybody together. It brings energy, it gets us excited, and helps get our offense going. I think we feed off each other’s energy well.”
Geneva came up with 12 steals in the game and forced several Lakeside turnovers. They also out-rebounded the Dragons 31-16. Williams and Kassie Emmett each had four steals, while Delaney Marrison led the rebounding effort with ten to go with eight from Brooke Richmond.
Strong defense created easy scoring opportunities as well. Four Eagles were in double-figures, led by Richmond with 17 points. Wilms had 12, and Williams and Marrison each had eleven.
Coach Mike Hassett said the key to the Eagles success at the offensive end all begins on defense.
“That’s our number one priority. If we were a highly-skilled offensive basketball team we wouldn’t have to do it as much,” Hassett said. “We have to create points off our defense and turnovers. We spend at least 45 minutes a day working on our defense.
“The seniors here know it and they have all adapted to it and love it. Kailey came from Madison, she’s learning and today was her best game. She’s really starting to adapt and learn how to play good pressure defense. Our younger players are still learning, they get frustrated a little bit because I get on them, but once they learn defensive concepts and help side, they’re gonna be fantastic.”
Geneva (4-3) scored the first six points in the game. Lakeside fought back to within 10-6, but the Eagles, on the strength of using defense to create easy offense, closed out the quarter on a 7-0 run and never looked back.
“You can always expect them to come in and play good fundamental defense,” Lakeside coach Nicole Grimmett said. “I think we handled it okay in the first quarter until that last minute. We had three turnovers and they scored a quick six points. That swung the momentum to them.”
Lakeside (1-3) was down one starter. Adrianna Hull-Campbell, who had been battling injuries throughout the season, did not play in the second half.
Grimmett said the Eagles’ recipe for success is something her team needs to learn to do as well.
“The best way for us to keep moving forward is with our defense,” Grimmett said. “We need to create turnovers and we need to score in transition, especially to teams that are doing that to us.”
DeAundria Severino led the Dragons in scoring with eight points. Jeanelle Bryan had five points to go with five rebounds.
The Dragons will be back at home tomorrow evening to host Cornerstone Christian before heading to Orange on Friday. Geneva will travel to Chagrin Falls on Friday, before coming home for Painesville Riverside and Jefferson next week.
