ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — If there’s one thing the Edgewood defense knows a thing or two it would be the art of frustration — as in being able to frustrate an opponent.
Tuesday night, Lakeside was treated to an 80-minutes dose of it, as the Warriors, behind a two-goal night by Coby Rockwell and a tenacious defensive effort, pitched a shutout against their crosstown rivals, 2-0 on a soggy night at Corlew Stadium.
Rockwell scored on a penalty kick inside the final two minutes of the first half, then broke free for a one- on-one chance in the final seconds to close the game out.
Throughout the match, anyt ime a Dragons player was near the ball on offense, there was sure to be a red jersey all over him.
Edgewood senior Blake Blenman said the defense knows exactly their job every time they step out on to the field.
“Our mindset every game is to go out, do our job as defenders and pretty much not let any goals go in,” he said. “To do that, we have to be really aggressive, we have to push, we have to pressure them, get in their heads a little bit.
“Our goalie [Ty Vencill] is amazing, we trust him in the back. Our outside backs, Ian Miller, he’s on my side, he’s really improved over the years. So is Brian Bearce, he’s a great player.”
Coach Greg Myers said success for the Warriors starts with the back of his defense and works its way forward.
“We do have two really good players back there, Blake and Brian, anchored by Ty in goal,” Myers said. “They play really well together. They’re quick kids, they’re physical kids, they’re smart kids. It all starts from the back. We work the ball from the back and try to work it out to the wings and to the mids.
“They do a really good job back there for us. Hats off to Lakeside, Kevin [Rinehardt] is a great coach and great friend. It was just a great match tonight.”
Edgewood outshot Lakeside10-5 in the match, including a 7-2 advantage in shots that were on target. Vencill finished the night with five saves. Lakeside’s Alex Piper finished with six saves.
The Dragons’ best chance to score came late in the second half when Jesus Hernandez was able to dribble a drive into the box for a shot at the net.
With a Warrior defender step for step, though, his shot went left of target.
Rinehardt knew formulating an attack against the Edgewood back would be a formidable task.
“Defensively they’re pretty sound,” he said. “That’s probably what they do best. They have some athletic guys back there, some fast guys back there. They’re strong, so their best quality is their defense and the goalkeeper is very good too.”
