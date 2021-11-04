Steimle achieves goal, reachesstate cross country meet

At this time one year ago, David Steimle said he was experiencing the “worst feeling in the world.”
It was the feeling of just missing out on qualifying for the state cross country meet.
“It didn’t really hit me right after the race,” the Grand Valley junior said. “A week later though, I was like, ‘Oh man, I was just five or six spots off.’ This season I told myself ‘I’m not going to let that happen again, I’m gonna make it out.’”
Last weekend at Boardman High School, Steimle made good on his promise as he took 16th with a time of 17:51.4 in the Division II regional meet, good for a spot at this weekend’s state cross country meet at Fortress Obetz and Memorial Park.
Redeeming himself from a year ago was something GV coach Kurtis Fisher said he and Steimle started working on immediately after the regional event a year ago.
“We sat down and we had a conversation about how horrible that feeling was,” Fisher said. “We then dedicated ourselves to what it takes to not feel that way again. He put together a great race, followed the plan and it worked for him.”
The plan was to run good races, only faster. Steimle ran five to seven miles a day, but at a more accelerated pace.
“We had to train with that speed in mind throughout all our mileage over the summer and be very diligent at being consistent with our interval training,” Fisher said. “He did everything he was asked and exceeded the things that we were looking for.”
“Last year gave me a lot of motivation,” Steimle said. “I put my heart into my training and into my races. Coach Fisher was obviously way more motivated because of what happened last year. I don’t think we changed anything drastically, I think we just worked a lot harder.”
“The plan was to get in a certain spot and stay there,” he explained. “I wanted to be in the top twelve,” Steimle said. “I was between 13th and 15th and I was able to do that. The plan worked really well.”
Aside from the plan, Steimle also said he had plenty of support from his family and teammates that were stationed throughout the perimeter of the course. His supporters let him know where he was in regards to his positioning.
The Steimle family is familiar with the state meet. David is the third in the family to make it to state. His sister Grace was runner-up in 2016. John Steimle ran at the meet twice. Tim, who graduated in 2017 never made state but was a regional qualifier four times. John and Tim, David’s brothers, are now running at Wright State.
Steimle said upholding the family tradition created a little bit of pressure, but more than anything it served as motivation.
“I honestly just wanted to make my family and everyone proud, so that’s what motivated me,” he said.
Now, with all the work he put in behind him and the pressure he dealt with removed, it’s a much better feeling this year entering the state meet.
“I’m really excited,” Steimle said. “I can’t wait to get down there and go out and compete with some of the best runners in the state and just do my best and have fun.”
