St. John's Sheldon heading to ONU for school, tennis

Julianne Sheldon will start the next phase of her life at Ohio Northern University in the fall.
The recent St. Johngraduate is planning onmajoring in engineeringand playing tennis for the Division III Ohio Athletic Conference school. ONU is located in Ada, which is around 70 miles south of Toledo.
“Ohio Northern is ranked one of the top engineering schools in Ohio,” said Sheldon, a two-time Ashtabula County Player of the Year. “I want to play tennis and still go to a good engineering school. It means a lot to play tennis in college.”
Sheldon is the fourth straight Herald to play tennis at the collegiate level, joining Tony Massucci at Mount Union, Ashton Yarosh at Wright State and Emily Cevera at Edinboro.
“It shows that [St. John] coach [Todd] Nassief is a great coach,” Sheldon said. “He’s dedicated to the sport and me. He’ll stay after practice, hit before practice. I can call him now to hit and he will.”
Sheldon qualified to theDivision II district tournament the past two seasons. Last year, she and Cevera qualified in doubles.
In October, Sheldon, who entered the district unseeded in singles, upset Hawken’s Beatrice Hardacre, the fourth seed at singles, 6-3, 6-4, during a quarterfinal match to punch her ticket into the district.
Sheldon said she’s been picking Cevera’s brain about collegiate tennis. Cevera played both fifth and sixth singles for Edinboro in the 2020-21 season.
“She said to play how I normally play,” Sheldon said. “There’s always a chance for improvement.”
The Polar Bears finished the 2021 season at 8-2overall, 6-1 in the conference, good for second place after John Carroll.
“She’s a terrific leader, her work ethic is second to none and gets excellent grades,” Nassief said of Sheldon. “I think she’ll become a better volleyer because she’ll play singles and doubles. She’s a very smart player.”
Sheldon, who is likely to play doubles for the Polar Bears, was able to tour ONU in person.
“The entire tennis team showed me around,” she said.
One big change for Sheldon is playing in the spring.
“The schedule is different,” she said. “All the classes are spread out. I won’t play in the fall season.”
Sheldon is looking to hone her game even more this summer with the county tennisladder and possibly tournaments.
Sheldon talked fondly of her time at St. John.
“I’d be a differentperson if I didn’t go there,” she said. “St. John did so much for me. They really connected with me. If I need anything, I know I can count on them.”
