St. John graduate Massucci stepped up in senior season at Mount Union

During the Ohio Athletic Conference men’s tennis tournament in May, Tony Massucci was playing his normal No. 1 singles spot for Mount Union University.
The match was moving along, then it stopped as John Carroll had wrapped up the OAC title.
Massucci, a St. John graduate, didn’t necessarily think it would be his final collegiate match until two teammates approached him.
“Afterward, two freshmen came up me and said it was a pleasure to play with you,” Massucci said.
After four seasons, Massucci’s career was finished.
“I knew tennis was going to end at some point,” he said.
There were two big differences for Massucci in the 2021 season.
As one of two seniors on this season’s team, Massucci increased his leadership role for the Purple Raiders.
“I just kind of took it [responsibility of being a leader],” he said. “I had to take on a senior role, which I had not had that role before. I tried to set a good example.”
As a freshman, Massucci looked up to then-senior teammate Jackson Schneider.
“I took a lot of things he did and didn’t do,” Massucci said.
The second difference was playing first singles for the first time at Mount Union.
Massucci went 1-5 in singles and 2-5 in doubles during a shortened spring season.
His lone win was a near shutout victory over Eric DeLong, Marietta’s No. 1, 6-0, 6-1 in April.
Massucci also earned first-team Ohio Athletic Conference honors for the first time in his college career.
He admitted it was a grind this season, especially coming off a junior campaign in which the coronavirus pandemic canceled spring sports.
“It was the most challenging year mentally,” Massucci said. “I was surprised to get it [first-team OAC). I didn’t play my junior year due to the coronavirus. We could only practice three times per week with all the other sports going on, but I did work harder than in the past. It’s nice to get a bit of an accolade after all the hard work I put in.”
As the team’s first-singles player, Massucci usually drew the opponent’s No. 1.
“It was good to get that win early,” he said. “I enjoyed it, it made me play better.”
Massucci ended his Mount Union career at 46-31 and also posted honorable mention all-conference accolades in 2018 and 2019. He finished 27-15 in singles, including 15-7 at third, and 19-16 in doubles.
Although Massucci hadn’t had much experience with doubles, he grew to enjoy the competition.
“Doubles matches are a lot sweeter,” Massucci said. “I didn’t play doubles in high school. I like playing team sports.”
Although tennis is finished, the sport will always be a part of his life both on and off the court.
“I’ll miss the friendships I built, especially at Mount Union, and competing every day,” he said. “I enjoy competing, pushing myself.”
Now, Massucci, who graduated in May with a degree in accounting, will look to utilize those traits in the work world. He is preparing and studying for a series of tests to become a CPA, and working part-time jobs.
“I try to get better every day,” he said. “I want to take knowledge and prepare myself for success in the future. I want to be as competitive with myself as much as I can.”
