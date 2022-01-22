CONNEAUT – North East had three players score in double figures to led the Grape Pickers to a road win Friday night in District 10 boys basketball action.
Senior forward Ryan Mayes led the Grape Pickers (8-5) with 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Sophomore forward Noah Crozier scored 13 points and junior guard Owen Kemp added 12 points.
Junior forward Larry Hamm scored 11 points and collected five rebounds to lead the Spartans (2-8). Senior center Robert Hagstrom added 10 points and hauled in 11 rebounds.
The Spartans had the lead for most of the first quarter but trailed 13-12 after a late basket gave the Grape Pickers their first lead. Conneaut re-took the lead at 14-13 early in the second quarter, but quickly relinquished it and trailed for the remainder of the game.
Conneaut senior point guard Chase Carpenter left the game with an injury in the early second quarter and the Grape Pickers took advantage, scoring on turnovers and transition baskets to build a 35-16 lead heading into halftime. The Grape Pickers advantage remained at 20 or more for the rest of the game.
North East connected on 19 of 55 (34.5%) from the field including 6 for 26 from 3-point range. The Spartans connected on 15 of 42 (35.7%) overall including 2 for 11 from beyond the 3-point line.
The Grape Pickers also had an advantage at the free-throw line, shooting 11 for 14 (78.6%), while the Spartans shot 1 for 5 (20.0%).
The Spartans were without coach Tim Tallbacka for the varsity game after he picked up a double technical during the junior varsity game and was ejected for the rest of the night. Junior varsity coach Terry Thompson filled in for the varsity game.
Thompson said the Spartans played hard with a lot of pride despite the lopsided score in the second half.
“I think we missed coach [Tallbacka] a lot,” Thompson said. “I think we did a fairly good job defensively. If they’re getting steals and run outs, you can’t even defend that. The amount of steals they got and only to score 55 points, that’s a pretty good defensive effort I feel.”
North East coach Steve Righi said his team picked up steam after a sluggish first quarter.
“It seems like all season in the first quarter we’re starting off really slow and not getting going and then I took a timeout and told them they needed to come out with a lot of energy, and they responded,” Righi said.
Conneaut stays at home Tuesday to play Girard (Pa.). North East plays at Sharon on Tuesday.
