MADISON — Madison may be part of the same league as South High School, but coach Mike Gilligan knows his team is in a far different place than the Rebels this season.
“They have a really good football team,” Gilligan said after his team lost 41-14 Friday night. “They have a great staff, and I think they’re going to do some pretty good things this year.”
The separation between the two teams was evident on senior night at Dick Hamblin Field as South opened Western Reserve Conference play with the lopsided win.
Madison showed some positives in the first quarter, holding South (4-0 overall, 1-0 in the WRC) to just seven points.
The talent of the Rebels roster, however, began to surface thereafter as the visitors amassed 372 total yards in the first half alone, taking a 34-0 lead into the locker room.
South junior quarterback Colin Quinlan totaled 335 of those first half yards. He rushed for 131 yards and completed 9 of his 10 passes for 204 yards and a 75-yard touchdown pass to classmate Bryce Figler.
Junior Tyrone Singleton (51 yards) led the Rebels with three touchdowns.
Madison did show some promise, though, with a couple of sophomores making some plays in the second half.
Carson Alley, who saw action both at tailback and at quarterback throughout the night, finished with 119 yards rushing on 13 carries, including a 46-yard touchdown burst late in the third quarter to put the hosts on the scoreboard.
Alley also caught a pair of passes for 29 yards.
Sophomore teammate Bryant Perkins also had 23 yards rushing and a fourth-quarter touchdown.
“We still have a very young football team,” Gilligan said. “All we can do is keep getting better and keep grinding.”
Madison (0-4 overall, 0-1 in the WRC) will look for more improvement next week as it hosts Riverside.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.