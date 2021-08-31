Skinner comes through at key time, lifts Falcons past Mustangs

ORWELL — There certainly plays that only certain players can make.
Monday evening’s Ashtabula County volleyball match between Jefferson and Grand Valley featured one of those plays — as well as one of those players.
The Falcons rolled the host Mustangs in the first two sets 25-7, 25-6. But in the third set, the home team started to make noise and gain momentum.
Having trailed 19-13 in the set, the Mustangs were on a modest 3-1 spurt and battling viciously over a long back-and-forth exchange for another point that could have pulled them closer as the match headed for the 20s.
The exchange found the ball hovering airborne on the Jefferson side of the net where no player appeared to be.
No player until the Falcons’ Taylor Skinner. The senior, however, leaped across the gym to send it to the other side.
The Falcons won the point and closed out the match, 25-18.
The win put Jefferson at 4-0, and plays like the one Skinner made in the third set are a big reason why.
A three-sport athlete for Jefferson, Skinner said she’s not really sure where volleyball ranks, but definitely enjoys playing and has put in the work this summer to make a bigger impact.
“I can never really pick a favorite sport between basketball, volleyball, and track, but I love volleyball,” she said. “I always just try to work hard, keep getting better at what I’m doing. I think I’m progressing a lot this year, so I just want to stay focused on hitting better, hitting harder, getting more blocks.”
Working hard is key, because even with her natural athletic ability, the game of volleyball is not something that comes easy for Skinner.
“Out of all the sports I do, volleyball was definitely the hardest for me to learn,” Skinner said.
But, learning to get better is something she enjoys immensely.
“I just love the practices,” Skinner said “We have so much fun. Obviously, to get better at it, it’s something you have to take seriously. But, we have a lot of fun also. I think it’s one of the most fun sports I play, especially with the team I have.”
The team she has is a good mix of younger players and upperclassmen. Skinner knows some of the players from Jefferson’s strong teams of the past have moved on. Now, it is her time to lead a group to a winning season.
“When players like Sarah DeGeorge and a few others graduated, the program kind of slowly started going downhill. We had to slowly rebuild because a lot of us didn’t have a lot of experience,” Skinner said. “I feel pretty much like people depend on me at every sport I play. Volleyball requires you to do more as a team, but I know I’m expected to get some blocks and help the offense.”
Jefferson coach Don Palm said what Skinner knows, he knows as well.
“She’s a very gifted athlete,” he said. “I think sometimes her biggest challenge is her own confidence because she has the tools to be quite a force at the front and at the net.
“Defensively, she makes her presence felt. She has a number of blocks. Almost every match, she’s our leader on blocks. Offensively, she just needs to get in a rhythm, and as we get deeper into the season, we are going to count on her more and more.”
On the other bench, the loss dropped the Mustangs’ to 0-3.
Second-year coach Erin Smolinski is in the process of retooling the GV program. While the ability and talent is something the coach knows may require some patience, the energy her team displayed in the third set was encouraging.
“Definitely,” Smolinski said. “The kind of thing we struggle with here is a lot of girls playing varsity this year are underclassmen. I think our lack of knowledge hurts us sometimes, but that last set I think showed them what it takes and that could be the little spurt that they needed.”
Smolinski went on to say that while the results have not transformed to any wins, the players are starting to understand some things, but patience is key to building.
“It is, especially working with girls,” she said. “I think sometimes they get in their head a little bit. You don’t see success right away, you start getting down on yourself. I think they’re starting to catch onto the building process.”
