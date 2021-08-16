Senior class critical for Lakeside football culture change

A senior class is always special to any high school football coach, for Lakeside coach Buzz Edwards though, there was a freshman class that he took note of as well.
The twelve seniors on the Lakeside football team were freshmen when Edwards arrived on the scene in 2018. Edwards is the only high school coach they’ve ever known, and they have stuck with him from day one.
The effort and commitment from players such as Sam Petros, Garrette Siebeneck, AJ Raffa, and others are what has enabled Edwards to change the culture inside the Lakeside locker room and lends optimism that this could be the year the Dragons turn the corner.
“Our four-year guys have been through it all,” Edwards said. “We’ve been telling them all through camp and all through the summer that it’s their turn now. We’ve been through the fires, we’ve been through the beatings, we’ve taken our shots now it’s time to flip the script.”
Over the last three years, the Lakeside seniors watched their team go 6-23 over the span.
Petros said the new coach never promised a fast turnaround, but the difference in the way things would be done was noticed early.
“The real screaming difference was the first day in the weight room,” the left tackle said. “He came in there, he saw us, he tried to pick out some leaders and after practice, we were like “whoa, what’s going on.” But, he brought us into the huddle, he told every one of us what we did right, what we did wrong, how he thinks about us and what his goals were. That’s when I knew things were going to be different.”
Things could not be different though unless the players were willing to help implement the changes.
Edwards was looking to transform the football program from a month of camp and ten Friday nights in the fall to a twelve-month commitment that would command the behaviors and attitudes of those that wanted to be a part of it to change.
According to Petros, not everyone was on board with it.
“It’s a lifestyle,” he said. “At first it was a shock to everyone. Some of my best friends, I love them to death, but they left our program because some of them couldn’t handle that. It really was a shock to the system, but I think it brought out the best in all of us.”
The weight room is a place Edwards likes to talk about. For years, Lakeside was often overwhelmed physically by the opposition.
The weight room however is now decorated with boards that recognize and celebrate the accomplishments players have reached in getting bigger, stronger and faster.
“I can’t even explain how much it’s helped me,” Raffa said of the emphasis on the offseason strength and conditioning program.
Raffa, a running back and linebacker, is the current champion of the weight room. He can squat a team-best 500 pounds and can run the 40-yard dash in 4.34 seconds. He said that he is one of several players that have seen the dividends of spending time in the weight room.
“We’ve now had 34 players reach new maximums (levels),” he explained. “Everyone got either bigger, stronger or faster. We’re just overall better.”
It’s not just about guys being better physically though. Changing a culture requires players that will put their team first and themselves last.
Siebeneck is one of those guys.
As a freshman, Siebeneck broke his foot. As a junior, he lost his starting quarterback job. But rather than get discouraged and have a detrimentalattitude, he moved to thedefense and helped his team from a different spot on the field.
This year he is back under center, but more importantly, the attitude that he displayed has been picked up by others.
“That’s what this team is about,” he said. “We have a lot of guys that can play anywhere. This is the hardest working group we’ve ever had. We’re like a family. We have most of the old culture out and the new culture in. This is the year that we go out and do what everyone is waiting for.”
What the seniors, along with just about anyone else associated with Lakeside, are waiting for is a winning season.
The last time the Dragons went .500 was in 2009. The last winning record was in 2005 after going 7-3.
For Edwards, the seniors and everyone else, this is the year to flip the script.
“That would mean the world,” Petros said. “As a program, we’ve been getting trashed by some of my best friends and closest people in the world. But, when we start winning, the same people who have been trashing us are going to be congratulating us. I’m tuning out the noise, putting my head down, and going to work.”
“We want to play and we want to win,” Raffa said. “We want to win now.”
The Dragons get their first shot at a victory on Friday when they visit Brush to open the season.
