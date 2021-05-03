Seger garners first OAC baseball Pitcher of the Year honor

AUSTINTOWN — Baldwin Wallace University baseball freshman right handed pitcher Gordon Seger has been named as the Ohio Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week for the first time in his career.
Seger, a Grand Valley graduate, earned his first weekly accolade after notching the win in the second game of an OAC doubleheader on Saturday at Capital University. He pitched a gem as he earned the 14-0 victory in seven innings. Seger did not allow a run on four hits with nine strikeouts for his third win of the season.
This season, Seger has appeared in six games with two starts and has a record of 3-1. He has allowed 13 runs (nine earned) on 21 hits with 22 strikeouts and just four walks in 24.2 innings pitched. Seger is second on the team with a 3.28 earned run average (ERA).
BW (18-12-1, 17-9-1OAC) is back in action on Saturday, May 8 when it travels to Alliance for an OAC doubleheader against the University of Mount Union on the 23rd Street Field at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.