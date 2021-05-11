Wet field conditions forced the postponement of Division I sectional softball tournament game between Lakeside and Mayfield on Monday.
The schools will try for their tournament opener at 5 p.m. today at Lakeside.
Other sectional tournament softball games scheduled at 5 p.m. today involving county teams include: Kenston at Edgewood, Youngstown East at Jefferson and Lakeview at Geneva all in Division II and Conneaut at Springfield in Division III.
On Wednesday, Madison is slated to start the Division I tournament at 5 p.m. at Massillon Jackson.
Grand Valley and Pymatuning Valley will begin the tournament at 5 p.m. on Thursday in Division III sectional finals.
GV is scheduled to play the Youngstown Ursuline-Campbell Memorial winner at site to be determined. Ursuline is the top seed at the Canfield sectional-district tournament.
PV is slated to host Berkshire.
Other sectional final games involving county teams are possible depending on today’s results.
