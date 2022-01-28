CONNEAUT — Mercyhurst Prep took the lead to start the second quarter and never trailed again in a victory over Conneaut, 58-23, Thursday night in District 10 basketball action.
Mercyhurst Prep (10-5) started slowly, missing its first eight shots from the floor before settling in offense. The Lakers finished the game shooting 23 for 59 (38.9%) overall including 6 of 31 (19.4%) on 3-pointers.
Conneaut (2-9) shot the ball well in the first half and converted on 6 of 12 shots, as the Spartans took an early 2-0 lead and had an 11-7 advantage midway through the first quarter.
Both teams were tied 12-12 at the start of the second quarter. The Lakers took the lead at 14-12 with 7:20 remaining before halftime and then dominated possession using an 18-2 run to go up 30-14 at halftime. In the second half, the Lakers defense held the Spartans to 3 for 26 (11.5%) shooting.
The Lakers had four players score in double figures led by senior Anna Tranum with 21 points. Sophomore Mia Mangini had 14 points, freshman Audrey Zimmerman added 13 points and sophomore Olivia Kulyk scored 10 points.
Conneaut was led in scoring by freshman Bella Fix with six points. Sophomore Kayla Farley added five points and junior Kaitlyn Bean had four points.
“Defensively, it doesn’t look like it, but we took away a lot of the threes and we covered up the corner,” Conneaut coach Tom Ritari said. “We were pleased with that effort, definitely in the first half and we were able to hang with a good team. There’s progress being made defensively, that’s what we concentrate on. We have to build this program on defense, the offense will come, and it takes a long time to develop. We work on it every day.”
Lakers coach Dan Perfetto was pleased with his team’s effort after a slow start.
“We got a little more pressure [on defense] and our ball movement [picked up] and we started to make some shots,” Perfetto said. “We’ve been talking about pressuring the ball and communicating and trying to limit possessions and I thought we did a good job of that.”
Next game: Conneaut at Girard on Saturday, Mercyhurst Prep at Tyrone on Saturday.
