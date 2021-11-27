MADISON — The Madison girls basketball team was in good position at halftime against West Geauga. But the second half was a different story.
West Geauga’s strong second half led to a 59-51 victory over the Blue Streaks contest Friday afternoon.
The Blue Streaks (1-2) trailed 32-29 at the break.
Both teams held the lead in a back-and-forth second quarter. However, the offense didn’t carry into the second half for Madison.
The Blue Streaks got shot opportunities against the Wolverines (1-1). But the shots didn’t fall until the game was out of reach.
In the second half, Madison shot 9 for 31 (29 percent) from the field. The Blue Streaks didn’t make their first 3-pointer of the half until Kirsten Woleben hit one with 2:33 left in the fourth quarter.
Woleben’s 3 jumpstarted the Madison offense, who trailed 55-41 prior to the basket. The Blue Streaks managed to trim the Wolverine lead to 57-51 with a minute remaining, but they also had to foul to extend the game.
West Geauga made a couple free throws in the last 30 seconds to hold off the Blue Streaks.
“Tuesday we were 9 of 15 from the 3-point line [against Nordonia]. I mean, 60 percent is gonna win you a lot of games,” Madison head coach Tedd Wagner said. “[Today], I don’t think our effort was any less, I don’t think our intensity was any less, I don’t think our defensive pressure was any less. We just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop.”
Woleben led the Blue Streaks with 16 points and Payton Lewanski added 14. They were the only double-digit scorers for Madison.
Alexa Hocevar led WG with 18 points, Tara Gall had 14 and Maggie Furst had 13.
Wagner said he wanted his girls to throttle down a little bit and move the ball. He said the girls did that in their final possessions with better ball movement and shot selection.
The comeback attempt in the closing minutes was no surprise for Wagner. He said his team has a tendency to get back into the game when the pressure is rises.
“We’ve always been like that,” Wagner said. “When our back’s against the wall, we seem to go up a little bit. I just wish sometimes we could start like that.”
There is some time to change that trend with good shooting and forcing turnovers. It’s still very early in the season and Wagner said the early portion of the schedule should provide learning opportunities before conference play.
The Blue Streaks began the season with two away games against Perry and Nordonia.
Madison dropped the game against the Pirates 65-27, but beat Nordonia 56-39.
Next, they travel to Brush on Tuesday and host Jefferson on Dec. 8 before opening up Western Reserve Conference play against Chardon.
“We have to realize that we could start with some powderpuffs and we could be 4-0, but that’s not helping us,” Wagner said. “We’re playing a tough schedule, but that should help us in the long run as long as we keep our head up.”
