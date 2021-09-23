Schools dealing with adjustments amid COVID cancellations

Adjustments.
Coaches make them during the course of a particular game with different schemes or different personnel.
But adjustments has taken on a whole meaning for high school football teams the past two years with the coronavirus pandemic.
Just last Friday, Jefferson’s Northeast 8 game at Niles was canceled due to COVID-related issues on Niles’ side.
Grand Valley cancelled against Hawken due to COVID.
Two more county teams are affected this week. Conneaut’s home game vs. Girard (Pa.) on Friday was canceled due to COVID-related issues on Girard’s side. The Spartans now will host Reynolds (Pa.) for Homecoming.
Lakeside’s game at West Geauga on Friday has also been canceled.
Pymatuning Valley had its season interrupted on Sept. 10. The Lakers were scheduled to play at Rootstown for their third game of the season.
Instead, there were COVID-related issues on PV’s end, forcing a cancellation. Rootstown picked up Youngstown Liberty.
“It was a weird situation,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “The kids are in a routine for a Friday game.”
During that time, PV worked on different aspects for itself.
“We did a lot of individual stuff,” Croston said. “We were still preparing for Rootstown, but then started focusing more on ourselves.
“We still have guys out. We’re trying to be patient and let the kids know how to stay safe.”
PV returned to the field against St. John last Friday and cruised to a 48-0 win.
“Guys were ready to go,” Croston said. “We had one of our best practices during the week, and a 15-minute hit session. They wanted to get back in it.”
The Lakers jumped out to an early 16-0 lead against the Heralds and increased that margin to 32-0 by halftime.
Croston likes the flexibility of his roster entering Friday’s Northeastern Athletic Conference game at Faiport Harbor.
Senior Robert Verba paces the team with 353 yards rushing and 107 receiving. He’s also thrown for 34 yards, and recorded 3.5 sacks.
“We’re mixing him around,” Croston said. “He’s played tight end, wide receiver, running back and quarterback. We can put him in different spots and he’s good at wherever we put him.”
Verba is splitting time with senior Andrew Root at QB. Root has passed for 158 yards with three TDs. He was an efficient 4 of 6 for 57 yards and two TDs against the Heralds.
“Andrew came on in the second scrimmage against Edgewood [on Aug. 13] when Robert wasn’t available,” Croston said. “Andrew did a good job against Edgewood. Andrew also has great speed so he gives us another runner.”
Senior Garrett Smith, a QB in preseason, is at wide receiver — a position he has played before.
“He likes to play outside receiver,” Croston said. “Those are three of our better players.”
The Lakers are also starting to get healthy again ... like Devin Ray.
Croston said the senior running back is close to 100 percent.
He picked up 100 yards on 11 carries against St. John.
On defense, Ty Vickery has emerged at linebacker with 30 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
“Ty is a freshman who we thought we could count on,” Croston said. “He’s found his niche at outside and inside linebacker.”
Freshman Ryan Croston has picked two passes.
The Lakers are getting ready for winless Fairport, which hasn’t played since Sept. 3.
QB Gabe Lawson has thrown for 202 yards. Joey Tanker has just three catches for 101 yards.
After Fairport, PV goes to undefeated Windham on Oct. 1.
“The good thing with our guys is they’re usually not checking football scores,” Croston said. “We’re showing them film and talking about Fairport. With us missing the Jefferson game last season and Rootstown this year, you never know what’s going to happen in the future.”
