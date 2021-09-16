The past two years, the Lakeside backfield had plenty of thunder in running back J’Shon Sanders.
This year, the backfield has a little Louisiana lightning to go with it.
Sanders and transfer Elijah Jefferson have provided the Dragons offense with plenty of punch this season. They’re a big reason the Dragons are off to a 2-2 start and primed for one of it’s best seasons in years.
Sanders, a junior, and Jefferson, a senior, have combined for 936 yards this season. Jefferson has the edge in yards with 469 to Sanders’ 467, but Sanders leads the way in the touchdowns six to 3.
Having carried most of the load the past two seasons, Sanders said he was excited when he first met his new teammate.
“At first, I was like that’s crazy,” he said Jefferson coming to Lakeside from near New Orleans. “When I met him, though, I was excited because I knew we were going to dominate.”
Dominating is certainly what they have done on a few occasions this season, most recently last Friday against Geneva. The tandem combined for 290 yards on 29 carries, including three scores, before turning the carries over to A.J. Raffa and Lorenzo Lagoa, in the 42-7 win.
For the season, the Dragons are averaging 268 yards per game.
In the weight room, Sanders can squat 495 pounds and bench press 275. Jefferson is 5-foot-5, with 4.3 speed in the 40-yard dash and has the ability to dunk a basketball.
The combination of power and speed is beneficial to both players.
“It helps a lot,” Jefferson said. “They put me out there to get yards, but when we get close to the goal line, they can put him in there to get the touchdown.”
Sanders also plays on defense as a linebacker. Compared to the past two years, though, he has not had to play nearly as many snaps.
Having his legs strong in the fourth quarter paid dividends for Lakeside. In Week 2 against Madison, Jefferson carried the load in the third quarter. But in the fourth, Sanders racked up 40 yards on Lakeside’s game-sealing drive.
The depth at running back also allows players like Raffa and Lagoa to play primarily on the defensive side of the ball. Both players would likely start in the backfield for many other teams.
“All four of those guys, we’d feel good if we just had one of them,” Dragons coach Buzz Edwards said. “We’re in a very good position to be able to rotate all of those guys.”
A good position affects the air attack as well. It allows the offense to take shots down the field with the big arm of quarterback Garrette Siebeneck to receivers such as Jimmy Timonere and Malachi Matlock and Jamil Haynes.
As different as their running styles are, Edwards said who they are off the field is much different as well.
“The biggest thing that stands out is their total opposite ends of the spectrum as far as personalities go,” the coach said. “J’Shon likes to be the center of attention, everybody knows who he is, he’s outspoken, he talks a lot.
“EJ, is reserved, doesn’t talk too much, the most I get out of him is ‘ gotcha coach.’ They’re completely opposite personality wise, and they have completely different running styles, but they’re both effective. We call them ‘thunder and lightning’. EJ has great speed, but J’Shon is going to run through some tackles.”
Edwards will look for that speed and power game on Friday night as the Dragons travel to Perry. Perry enters the game at 3-1, coming off a 37-0 shutout at Chagrin Falls last Friday.
Last year, the Pirates claimed a 40-34 win at Lakeside.
Perry is a perennial power, and, a win for Lakeside could go a long way.
“Perry is a fantastic program,” Edwards said. “We’re looking forward to seeing where we are program wise. They have really good players, we have really good players, they have an aggressive style, we have an aggressive style.
“Their coach is doing a fantastic job, they have some dudes that can run, they have some dudes up front. It’s going to be a good ballgame.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.