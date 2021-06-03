Rosters have been finalized for the Chagrin Valley Conference Baseball and Softball All-Star Games, which will be held at Perry High School on June 14.
First pitch is for both contests are at 5 p.m. at Perry High School.
Lakeside, Edgewood, Geneva and Grand Valley are slated to represent Ashtabula County
In baseball, Lakeside centerfielder Daniel Garcia is slated to play on team Black.
Edgewood catcher-third baseman-pitcher-infielder Ethan Stalter and outfielder Nick Welty and GV outfielder-pitcher Derek Jackson are scheduled to play on team Gray.
In softball, Edgewood centerfielder-shortstop-third baseman-catcher Julie Sloan and third baseman-second baseman-outfielder Heather Farr; Lakeside shortstop-infielder Sidney Griffith, first baseman-infielder Kalee Grimmett and rightfielder-pitcher-infielder Kaitlyn Mead; and Geneva first baseman Kayli Stash are on team White.
No admission fee will be charged for spectators to attend the game.
BASEBALL
Black
Name School Positions
Jake Ashton, Perry, OF
Connor Blum, Independence, SS/P
Jack Corrigan, Independence, 1B/P
Anthony Formichelli, West Geauga, 1B/OF
Danny Garcia, Lakeside, CF
Jimmy Gray, Brooklyn, P/OF
Jake Gross, Lutheran West, C/INF
Richard Higley, Chagrin Falls, LF/P
Luke McKiernan, Trinity, 3B/P
Ryan McMullen, Hawken, OF
Dawson Pierce, Chagrin Falls, P/C/1B
Matt Richards Independence RF
Caleb Theis, Orange, CF/P
Lino Valletta, West Geauga, P/CF/1B
Gray
Name School Positions
Nolan Borowy, Cuyahoga Heights, 2B/P
Jake Brown, Berkshire, 3B/SS/P
Brandon Collins, Cardinal, C/3B/P
Danny Davidson, Kirtland, RF
Drew Dubin, Beachwood, P/1B
Derek Jackson, Grand Valley, OF/P
Jordan Levin Beachwood 1B/P/3B
Austin Muttillo, Beachwood, OF/P
Jonathon Nejman, Cuyahoga Heights, SS/P
Justin Shank, Cardinal, P/SS/INF
Ethan Stalter, Edgewood, C/3B/P/INF
Mason Sullivan, Kirtland, P/3B
Reese VanArnhem, Kirtland, CF/IF
Nick Welty, Edgewood, OF
SOFTBALL
Green
Name School Positions
Mollee Chapman, Berkshire, RF/OF/3B
Courtney Czekaj, Berkshire, SS/2B/OF
Sara Hartle, Chagrin Falls, IF/3B/SS
Maci Head, Crestwood, 3B/1B
Lauren Kretschman, West Geauga OF/1B
Caitlin Larkin, Chagrin Falls, 2B/OF
Emily May, Beachwood, IF/3B/P
Jocelyn Moores, West Geauga, P
Tressa Overbey, Harvey, CF
Samantha Toke, Crestwood, LF/CF
Mia Welms, Wickliffe, C/OF
Keira Williams, West Geauga, 1B/CF
Summer Wrobel, Trinity, P/1B
Katie Ziegler, Trinity, SS
Coach: Betsy Hada, Harvey
White
Name School Positions
Sydney Dyer, Cuyahoga Heights, 3B/INF
Heather Farr, Edgewood, 3B/2B/OF
Sidney Griffith, Lakeside, SS/INF
Kalee Grimmett, Lakeside, 1B/INF
Julia Harris, Cuyahoga Heights, P/OF
Faith Hartman, Perry, P
Elle Infalvi, Perry, C/1B/OF
Cayla Mazzola, Independence C
Kaitlyn Mead, Lakeside, RF/P/IF
Alyssa Pallini, Independence, 2B
Julie Sloan, Edgewood CF/SS/3B/C
Kayli Stash, Geneva, 1B
Maddie Vance, Cuyahoga Heights, LF
Emma Webb, Perry, 1B/2B
Coach: Joe Medlen, Perry
