GENEVA — Young basketball players made their presence known on Saturday as Riverside came back from a 13-point deficit at the end of the third quarter to win 61-60.
Riverside sophomore Andrew Taggart scored 24 points for the Beavers and canned a 3-pointer with 14.9 seconds to go after a missing an earlier foul shot.
“He [Taggart] started for us as a freshman. [He is a] heck of a ball player and an even better kid,” Riverside head coach Matt Grendel said.
Grendel said his team started out 5-1 and then his leading scorer got hurt and the team dropped six games in a row before getting back in the winning column. He said he was missing his top two scorers on Saturday but was still able to come back and win.
“They are a good group of kids. They work hard,” Grendel said.
He started three sophomores, a junior and a senior on Saturday.
Geneva coach Eric Bowser also started a lot of younger players around senior Ayden Richmond.
“It was a lot of fun but not the finish we wanted,” Bowser said.
He said he thought the defense played well but Riverside got hot late in the game.
Bowser said a few turnovers at inopportune times were the difference in the game. He said there are a lot of good young players in the area.
“We have young guys playing all over the area,” he said.
Bowser said the team has a lot of make up Chagrin Valley Conference games still coming with the season’s end upcoming.
Geneva scored seven unanswered points in the third quarter to forge a 36-28 lead but the Beavers began whittling the lead away as the fourth quarter moved along and came within three points with about 2:54 to go in the game.
Riverside’s Wyatt Young scored with 52.8 seconds to go and added a foul shot to make the score 59-57 Geneva.
Taggart had a steal and quick basket with 44.3 seconds to go and Richmond drove to the other end of the court and was fouled. He missed the first foul shot and hit the second to gain a 60-58 lead before Taggart’s 3-pointer.
Richmond, who led the Eagles with 16 points, again drove to the basket but was unable to score and Riverside took possession with less than three seconds to go. Geneva had one last shot on a steal under the Riverside basket but a full-court shot by Ethan Yost fell short.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.