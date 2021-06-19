Mo Ritari is back at the helm of the Conneaut volleyball team.
She was appointed the Spartans varsity head coach at Wednesday’s school board meeting.
Ritari has coached on and off over the last 30 years, including a previous stint at Conneaut a few years ago.
“I left because my family tugged at me,” she said.
Ritari is a health and physical education teacher in the school system.
“I have a strong faith and believe this is the direction God gave me,” she said of the decision to return.
Ritari takes over for Justin Sanford, who is not employed in the school system.
“I want to thank coach Sanford for his devotion to the team the last six years,” Conneaut Athletic Director Joel Taylor said.
Sanford had replaced Ritari.
“She is a well-qualified coach and quite able to lead the program,” Taylor said of Ritari. “We will do our best to make a smooth transition as we move forward.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, a number of players were present in favor of keeping Sanford. But according to the contract, if a qualified member of the union bids for a job, they will be hired over someone who is not employed by the school system.
“I’m obviously very disappointed that I will no longer be in the CHS gym coaching an amazing group of hard working, dedicated and fierce young ladies how to play the game I love and am super passionate about,” Sanford said. “Although I don’t agree with my dismissal, I do not blame any of the school members for the decision they had to make. They have a job to do and must follow the rules of that job.”
Sanford reflected on his time coaching the Spartans.
“I really believe in my heart that we have accomplished some really important things over these last six years ... mainly the culture in the gym,” he said. “We play for each other and win or lose, the girls always gave me 100 percent. We have established a sense of pride and purpose, a set of expectations and meaningful traditions that will hopefully continue through them.
“I will miss these girls with all of my heart. We are family and they have truly impacted me for which I am forever grateful.”
Ritari said the objectives are to meet the team and see the players in action.
“We’re trying to figure out what they can do and where,” she said. “We’re in a summer open gym at Grand Valley, and will have open gym at Conneaut High School. We’ll go from there.”
Lexi Zappitelli, a former Conneaut standout athlete, is slated to assist Ritari.
“I’m excited to work together with her and help these girls become the best they can be,” Ritari said. “I have to go in and show them who I am and hopefully we can move forward.”
