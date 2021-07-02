Richmond edges Ashba for win in NEO Futures Tour event

Ayden Richmond and Zach Ashba battled on the links for the top spot in Wednesday’s Madison Invitational at Madison Country Club.
In the end, Richmond, Geneva Class of 2022, shot a 79 to win the A Division by one shot over Ashba, Jefferson 2022.
“I did not have my ‘A’ game in the tournament, but managed to make some changes and put together a decent round,” Richmond said. “The NEO Futures tournament are great and I really appreciate them giving us the
opportunity to play great courses like Madison Country Club.”
Richmond recorded his second win on the NEO Futures Tour this summer. He also took first place in the Erie Shores Invitational in mid-June.
Ashba has won three events so far this season — at Powderhorn, Lost Nation and Painesville.
He notched a season-best 2-under 69 at Painesville last week.
“The NEO is a great tour, especially for the price point,” Ashba said. “I love the guys who run it and they are really good people. It really gives a have-fun kind of feeling, and gives a really good atmosphere.”
Austin Davidson, Madison 2022, tied for third with an 83. Josh Furman, Jefferson 2023, shot an 85; Liam Crouch, Madison 2022, had a 87; Mason Feather, Edgewood 2025, posted an 88 and Jimmy Johnston, Edgewood 2023, checked in at 89.
In the B Division, Zachary Millard, Edgewood 2022, carded a 104.
Nicholas Freeborn and Michael Vendetti, Edgewood 2022, recorded a 109 and 117, respectively.
In the juniors-boys division, Joseph Painter notched a 63 over nine holes.
The St. Denis Invitational
at St. Denis Golf Club in Chardon is slated for July 7.
