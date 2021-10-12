Richmond, Eagles fall short in state golf tournament bid

Geneva competed in the Division I district boys golf tournament at Pine Hills Golf Club in Hinckley on Monday.
The Eagles shot a 347 as a team to place 20th.
Ayden Richmond paced Geneva with a 37-38-75. He was one stroke away of having the chance to quaify for state.
Richmond was followed by Kole Opalko at 44-45-89; Connor Anderson 43-38-91; Hunter Metz 49-43-92 and Max Booth 48-54-102 for the Eagles.
The top four teams and individuals on non-qualifying teams advanced to the state tournament.
St. Ignatius with a 281; Akron Hoban, 286; Green, 306 and Walsh Jesuit, 310 qualified advanced to state in the team setting.
The individual qualifiers were Boardman’s Ryan Sam with a 71; University School’s Chris Bridge at 72; Avon’s Nolan King at 73 and Aurora’s Max Devins at 74. Devins won a playoff on the second hole to earn the last state spot.
Hoban’s Solomon Petrie recorded medalist honors with a 68.
