CONNEAUT – With his third completion of the game for 38 yards, Edgewood quarterback Zach Winchell broke the all-time Ashtabula County passing yardage record.
However, it was not enough for Edgewood to overcome the Conneaut Spartans, which defeated the Warriors 41-6 at Joslin Field, on Thursday night.
Conneaut was led by junior running back Zack Rice, who scored four touchdowns and ran for 230 yards on 22 carries. Rice also caught three passes for 35 yards.
Winchell, a senior, came into the game with 4,570 yards in his high school career, needing 43 yards to tie the previous mark of 4,613 yards held by Pymatuning Valley gradate Sean Freeman.
Winchell, who in 2020 set the all-time county single pass record when he threw for 2,365 yards, finished the game 11-for-22 for 194 yards to give him 4,764 for his career. His record-breaking pass was hauled in by sophomore receiver Jacob Ernst.
Ernst had made his way into the end zone on the play for an apparent touchdown, but the score was negated due to a holding penalty and the Warriors had the ball on the Spartans 12-yard line. Two subsequent penalties killed the drive for Edgewood.
“I’ve done it a lot with a bunch of talented guys,” Winchell said. “You don’t always win every week, so you have to give it your best and do it again next week.”
The Spartans got the board first when senior quarterback Kiefer Mandagelo threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to Rice with 9:09 left in the first quarter. The extra point by Chase Carpenter made it 7-0.
Edgewood’s Izaiah Harris returned a punt 80 yards for a touchdown with 7:22 in the first quarter. The conversion failed leaving Edgewood trailing 7-6.
Rice extended the Spartans lead to 13-6 when he hit the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown with 7:16 in the second quarter.
Rice scored his third touchdown on a 54-yard run down the left sideline to make it 19-6 after the 2-point conversion failed with 9:59 in the third quarter.
The Spartans extended its lead to 27-6 with 8:35 remaining in the game when Rice scored his fourth touchdown of the game on a 10-yard run. Junior quarterback Nathan Koston threw the pass conversion successfully to junior receiver Owen Shields.
Junior Daykon Chabot scored for the Spartans with a 4-yard touchdown run with 4:52 left. He then successfully converted the extra point to make it a 34-6 lead.
The Spartans made it 41-6 with 3:33 remaining after sophomore running back Wyatt Payne ran 12 yards into the end zone. Chabot’s kick made it 41-6.
Edgewood interim coach Olajuwon Cooper was proud of his quarterback’s record-breaking night.
“I thought [Winchell] played hard and competed the best he could. Anytime you get a chance to make history that’s a phenomenal night,” Olajuwon said. “We didn’t do well as a team, but it was great for him. I think that record is going to stand for a long time because he still has nine games left.”
Conneaut coach Rocco Dobran said Rice is a talented player and really got going in the second half. He was pleased by his team’s defensive performance to not allow an offensive touchdown by the Warriors and his team mixed up its defensive coverage with man and zone schemes.
“[Defensive] coach Tim Tallbacka put together a great game plan,” Dobran said. “It was really trying to contain Winchell and on almost every throw he was running around.”
Rice was happy with his performance and said it felt great to run the ball and he credited his offensive line for pushing hard to give him success rushing the ball.
NEXT UP
Both teams are home on Aug. 27.
Edgewood plays Grand Valley, while Conneaut goes against Medina Buckeye.
