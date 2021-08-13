Rice becomes bigger piece of Conneaut offense

CONNEAUT — Zack Rice has been a critical piece of the Conneaut football team’s offense over the last two years. With a coach that focuses on the run, the importance of a solid ball carrier cannot be understated.
But the Spartans found themselves in situations where they couldn’t run the ball last season. The offense revolved around a traditional drop-back pass and power-run scheme.
The 2021 season appears to be different. The offensive line took a step forward during the offseason. Time was spent in the weight room by the big men up front. And head coach Rocco Dobran is ready to put the offense in Rice’s hands.
“We don’t know where he’s running,” Dobran said. “It might be an outside play that he cuts up, it might be an inside play that he bounces. We just let him use his vision and that’s gonna be a nice key.”
Rice had 691 yards rushing on 122 carries in 2020. He accounted for seven touchdowns — five rushing and two receiving — while putting together 854 yards of total offense. But that didn’t mean there weren’t parts of his game that needed improving.
“I’ve tried to be more patient because sometimes I get to anxious and just don’t see the holes,” Rice said.
That patience could also benefit the offensive line. If Rice waits just a half second before accelerating through the line, he could find a better hole to break a run.
That veteran offensive line has also developed a chemistry with Rice over the years. Senior center Nick Osborne said it allows the offensive line to “think ahead” when making their blocks since they know what he’s looking at with his reads.
“It’s always good having a running back that you know you can trust,” Osborne said. “And it’s almost freeing. You understand where he’s gonna go, what he’s thinking and what he’s looking for.”
Jake Slayton, last season’s quarterback, suffered a knee injury that hampered his ability to run, so the Spartans decided to pass. This season, with Slayton graduated, Kiefer Mandagelo takes over.
Mandagelo has the wheels to assist in the run game. And Rice and Dobran expect that added run threat to help create balance with Rice in the backfield.
“If teams want to totally focus on Zack Rice, Keifer’s gonna be able to keep the ball and keep team’s honest,” Dobran said. “That’s gonna be a huge addition to our run game from last year that we didn’t have.”
That improved run game and Rice’s improved patience will be put to the test in Week 1. The Spartans open the season with rival Edgewood on Thursday at Joslin Field in Conneaut.
With a renewed focus on the running game, there could be higher expectations for Rice in 2021. But while some running backs might focus on increased carriers, rushing yards or touchdowns, Rice’s expectations are more team focused.
“Just expecting to better than last year,” Rice said.
