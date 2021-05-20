ANDOVER — With two outs in the top of the first, Kyle Saunders stepped to the plate for Crestview trying to increase the Rebels’ 1-0 lead.
He hit a hard, bouncing grounder toward third just out of the third baseman’s reach. The hit scored a run, making it 2-0. The play extended the inning and gave the Rebels confidence. The Lakers allowed eight more runs in the first inning in a 13-3 loss in Wednesday’s Division III sectional semifinal at PV.
One batter after Saunders, another hard hit grounder bounced high and out of the soaring third baseman’s glove to score two more runs.
“We knew that Crestview was a great team, and that we could not afford to give them extra outs,” PV coach Justin Smith said. “Unfortunately, that’s exactly what we did in the first inning.”
Following the eighth run, Smith called on Nate Henry to pitch. After allowing two runs on an inside the park home run due to some miscommunication, Henry held the Rebels to three runs in 6.1 innings. Though starting pitcher Tyler Britton allowed nine earned runs, he was a strike away on a few occasions from getting out of the inning. All of Crestview’s 10 runs came with two outs.
“It was a coin flip whether we were going to start Tyler [Britton] or Nate [Henry],” Smith said. “We thought Nate gave us a little bit better infield defense to start off with so that’s why we went with Tyler. They’ve been our 1A and 1B all season. I really don’t think Tyler pitched bad. I think our errors did not help his situation at all, but he made the pitches we were asking him to and maybe if we make a couple plays, it looks a little different.”
A balk gave the Lakers their first run of the game in the second inning. They added two more after a tough to field grounder by James Bohinc made its way to left field. Bohinc advanced to second on the throw home, but an errant throw from the catcher bounced off him and into center field. Bohinc scored from second to make it 10-3.
From there, PV’s offense fell stagnant. The Lakers recorded two hits the remainder of the game. Crestview’s Sam Campbell kept PV’s batters off balance through his five innings of work. Carter Blakeman closed the final two innings with four strikeouts, a walk and didn’t allow a hit.
PV ended the season at 16-6, its best mark in the past few years, something Smith is proud of with a good portion of his team returning next season.
“We’ve learned how to win,” Smith said. “We’ve not had great seasons leading up into this one. We knew this was a very talented group of young men. We expect a lot from them, and they delivered.”
Wednesday’s loss serves as a lesson for a team that hopes to improve on this season’s win total and make a playoff run next year.
“I want them to take away the fact that they’re not there yet,” Smith said. “We’re a good team with the potential to be a very good team, if not a great team. But they’re not there yet. They have to work harder. They have to be better … We can’t have moments like this.”
