PICKERINGTON — Saturday’s 3200-meter race served as confirmation for Edgewood senior Lydia Randolph.
She ran 11:29.7 for 10th in the Division II state meet at Pickerington North High School in her first time at the state meet as an individual after going as a member of the Warriors’ girls cross country team as an underclassman.
“It kind of proves it right that I do belong here,” Randolph said of Saturday’s top-10 finish. “It kind of helps my confidence in going into college knowing I can do it.”
With Saturday’s temperature peaking in the mid-to-high 80s, time goals were mainly set aside. Previously, Randolph wanted to best her time of 11:08 and potentially, the school record of 10:57.
“We had talked about this morning, really on a day like [Saturday], we’re not going to concern ourselves with the record,” Edgewood girls coach Steve Hill said. “Obviously, it would’ve been icing on the cake, but we really wanted to focus on that top-eight.”
Randolph went through the first mile at 5:34 while attached to the pack featuring the four through 10 runners. She stayed attached to that group with minimal changes until about 1200 meters left.
Oakwood's Grace Hartman, who entered state with the fastest seed time from regionals, won with a 10:48.5 after leading for the entirety of the race. She went out in the early laps to create a commanding lead, and never relinquished it.
“I think the race played out a lot like we thought it would,” Hill said. “[Randolph] was right there in the right pack … Four through 10th were all together. That’s exactly how we wanted, and we were just going to ride that and see with about 700 meters to go if she had a kick to start then and put some ground on some people.”
Randolph, whose usual strategy involves a late push with just under two laps left, saw the group featuring the four through nine runners separate itself with about three laps to go. There was a 12-second gap to the next runner in front of her and the closest behind her.
“When there’s a gap in front of you and a gap behind you, it’s kind of like don’t get too comfortable because then you’ll get caught,” Randolph said. “But also try to look in the front and don’t worry what’s behind you. If someone makes a move in front of you, try to counter that move while being still behind them so you don’t let the back group catch you.”
Randolph’s vast improvement this season came as a surprise to her because of the gap created by the pandemic between her sophomore and senior season. She went from running just under 12 minutes in the 3200 to almost breaking the 11-minute mark en route to her first time qualifying for the state meet as an individual in her favorite track event.
“I think because I didn’t have a junior year, since I really didn’t have times, just the improvement to my senior year was pretty drastic,” Randolph said with a smile.
