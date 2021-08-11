Editor’s Note: This is the second of a series of player profiles leading up to the 2021 football season
Devin Ray can still recall last season’s Division VI, Region 21 playoff game at Mogadore in October.
“I’m not going to lie to you, man, those guys can hit,” the Pymatuning Valley senior said of the Lakers 32-14 third-round loss to a perennial Ohio state power. “That was a tough game.”
But it also served as motivation for Ray to up his game in the 2021 season.
“I’m going to try and win more,” the running back-linebacker said. “It’s a momentum builder. It makes me want to be better.”
Ray is expcted to be an integral part of PV’s schemes.
“The biggest thing with Devin is how physical he is,” Lakers coach Neal Croston said. “Last year, he was more of a blocking back and run stopper.
“He has to be that vocal guy. He’s a hard-nosed kid. It’s up to Devin to be a little more vocal in making sure everyone gets to the right spot.”
The Lakers had Tyler Bean, Jonah Wilkerson, Dillon Knowles on offense and Bean, Victor Verba and Mason Inman on defense last season. They, along with others, have departed, leaving the returners with a chance to step up and lead on and off the field.
That’s the mindset Ray is bringing this season.
“They taught me how to hit and lead,” he said of the players who have graduated.
Last season, Ray rushed for 218 yards on 31 carries, which averaged 7 yards per attempt, and scored three touchdowns and one 2-point conversion. On defense, he recorded 47 tackles, which placed him second behind Inman, with three tackles for loss.
Ray has lofty goals for himself.
“I want to break the most rushing yards in one season,” he said.
He also wants PV to have even a better season after going 8-1 and winning a second straight Northeastern Athletic Conference title in the 2020 campagin.
The Lakers outscored their regular-season opponents 318-41 and had four shutouts.
After a first-round bye in the postseason, the Lakers defeated Hillsdale 18-8, before running into Mogadore.
“It makes me want to go farther and my teammates go farther,” Ray said.
PV ended on a winning note, though, defeating Edgewood 38-27 to close the season. The Lakers tried to play Jefferson in Week 10, but that game was called due to COVID-19.
Last season, every team in Ohio had the chance to play a postseason game unless they desired to opt out due to the coronavirus pandemic. This season is a traditional 10-game regular season, barring any setbacks, and 16 teams qualify for the playoffs from eight.
The cupboard isn’t bare for PV as two-way seniors Garrett Smith (quarterback-linebacker), Robert Verba (running back-quarterback-defensive end), Andrew Root (wide receiver-safety) Tim Strang and Thurmond Adkins (offensive and defensive lines) and James McCullough (tight end-defensive end) are among the key returners.
Ray is confident this year’s team can be special.
“I think we look pretty good,” he said. “We have the possibility of being better if we put our backs into it. We can’t let one play get you down.”
He also has the desire to leave a legacy like those before him upon graduation.
“I want kids to be better than Devin Ray,” Ray said.
