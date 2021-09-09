PV, Rootstown cancelled

Most area high school football teams will begin league action starting Friday.
One team that won’t play, though, is Pymatuning Valley. The Lakers (2-1) were supposed to play at Rootstown (2-1), but that game, unfortunately, has been cancelled due to positive COVID tests and quarantine.
Meanwhile, Lakeside, Edgewood and Geneva are in the Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division; Grand Valley CVC Valley; Jefferson Northeast 8 Conference; Conneaut District 10; St. John Northeastern Athletic Conference and Madison Western Reserve Conference.
Each game is obviously important, but the idea of winning a conference championship is one of the goals teams strive to achieve.
This is also the last game before the first official Ohio High School Athletic Association computer ratings are released on Tuesday.
Here’s a look at the Week 4 contests:
FRIDAY
• Geneva (1-2) at Lakeside (1-2): Both teams are searching for a win after losing over the weekend. Eagles quarterback Wyatt Fuduric has attained 265 yards rushing and 212 through the air for the season. J’Shon Sanders and Elijah Jefferson provide a solid 1-2 backfield combination for Lakeside with 333 and 313 rushing yards, respectively. Three receivers have more than 100 yards, led by Malachi Matlock with 120. QB Garrette Siebeneck has thrown for 406 yards with six TDs and one interception.
• Edgewood (1-2) at Orange (1-2): The Lions posted their first win, a 36-34 decision over John Hay after starting with two straight defeats. Senior QB Tony Fatica accounted for 240 total yards and five TDs rushing and passing for Orange. The Warriors will look to rebound from a 34-21 loss to Jefferson last Friday. QB Zach Winchell has passed for 504 yards with four TDs. Christian Cunningham has hauled in 12 receptions for 183 yards. Zeke Lucas leads the ground game with 255 yards.
• GV (0-3) at Berkshire (2-1): The Badgers are two overtimes and three points away from being undefeated. Berkshire has scored 48 and 42 points, respectively, in its last two contests. QB Miles Miller has thrown for 476 yards with seven TDs. He also leads the ground game with 301 yards and six scores. GV QB Nathan Boiarski has notched 512 total yards. Zach Hall leads the Mustangs defense with 32 total tackles.
• Jefferson (3-0) at Girard (2-1): The Falcons are off to a 3-0 start for the first time since 2014. Jefferson now starts the NE8 grind. The Indians have buckled down their defense after allowing 70 points in their opener. Girard has given up just 13 points in its last two outings. QB Triston Valley has thrown for 439 yards with five TDs. Three backs have 200 or more yards rushing, led by Chad McCrae with 368.
• Conneaut (2-1) at Grove City (Pa. (1-1): The Spartans rebounded from a loss to Buckeye in Week 2 with a resounding win over North East from Pennsylvania. Conneaut starts District 10 play against Grove City, which posted a 50-48 win over Meadville in its first game.
• St. John (0-3) at Windham (2-0): St. John QB Jeff Watson has thrown for 449 yards. His top targets are Tyler Cathcart with 10 receptions for 133 yards and Kaden Johnston at five catches for 113 yards. Devyn Mercilliott has 47 tackles on defense. The Bombers have two wins sandwiched in between a canceled game. Four ballcarriers have at least 100 yards, paced by James Hood with 160. Bert Jones has accumulated 281 total yards.
• South (3-0) at Madison (0-3): The Rebels have rolled over their first three opponents by a combined 114-28 total. QB Colin Quinlan has thrown for 389 yards with five TDs. Tyrone Singleton has 258 yards rushing through two games. Ira Sampson, a Division I recruit, can play running back or linebacker. For the Blue Streaks, QB Michael O’Brien has passed for 292 yards. Chase Martin tops Madison with 11 receptions for 105 yards.
