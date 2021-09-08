PV, Rootstown cancelled Friday

The Pymatuning Valley at Rootstown football game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled due to COVID.
Both teams are 2-1 on the season.
The Lakers will not play another game Friday, while it's unclear at this time if Rootstown is looking for another opponent.
In other PV football news, the Lakers will travel to Union City (Pa.) for a 2 p.m. contest on Oct. 9.
This game replaces Chalker, which was originally slated for Oct. 8. Chalker, however, cancelled its season due to low numbers.
Union City (0-3) is about 20 miles southeast of Erie.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.