PV, Rootstown cancelled Friday

Pymatuning Valley's Andrew Root (20) and teammate Jimmy Thomas (3) break through the Grand Valley line in an attempt to block an extra point on Friday night in Andover Township.

 WARREN DILLAWAY | Star Beacon

The Pymatuning Valley at Rootstown football game scheduled for Friday has been cancelled due to COVID.

Both teams are 2-1 on the season.

The Lakers will not play another game Friday, while it's unclear at this time if Rootstown is looking for another opponent.

In other PV football news, the Lakers will travel to Union City (Pa.) for a 2 p.m. contest on Oct. 9.

This game replaces Chalker, which was originally slated for Oct. 8. Chalker, however, cancelled its season due to low numbers.

Union City (0-3) is about 20 miles southeast of Erie.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you