It was the start of the 2021 football season. Pymatuning Valley offensive lineman James McCulloch and head coach Neal Croston had some discussions about the senior’s future.
One day McCulloch received a phone call from Notre Dame College. He’d earned an offer to play college football at the Division II powerhouse.
Notre Dame College finished the 2021 season with an 11-2 record and won its fourth straight Mountain East Conference title. The Falcons were ranked ninth in the final American Football Coaches Association Division II poll and never dropped below 14th.
“It’s really impressive what they’ve done the last few years,” McCulloch said. “I’m just hoping I can go in and help with the future.”
McCulloch spent the past few years along the PV offensive line. He played right tackle for the Lakers during the most successful string of seasons in program history.
Behind McCulloch and his fellow linemen, the Lakers put together one of the strongest run games in Ashtabula County. The result was three straight Northeastern Athletic Conference titles starting in 2019.
“James has put the time and the work in earning a football scholarship,” Croston said. “I’m really proud of him for everything he has done for himself and PV football over the last four years. His extra lifting and workouts set him up for success and it’s nice to see that hard work pay off for James.”
At the start of the 2021 season, the Lakers had to fill voids left by the class of 2020. Key playmakers and linemen weren’t walking back onto the field on Friday nights in Andover.
Croston’s plans didn’t change, however. He knew the offense had to run the ball to make the playoffs. Croston knew the team would have to rely on the senior linemen, including McCulloch.
McCulloch’s goals didn’t change in the weeks that followed his college offer. He was still one of the team’s leaders, and the goal of another NAC championship was still in reach.
The Lakers achieved their goal with a couple tight victories over Windham and Mathews. And they reached the playoffs for the second consecutive season, falling to Creston Norwayne in the first round.
“I had a lot of fun winning,” McCulloch said. “Just getting those NAC championships and the playoffs two consecutive years in a row for the first time in school history, it was pretty cool.”
While at Notre Dame College, McCulloch wants to study Criminal Justice. His goal is to enter law enforcement or become an federal agent.
His journey toward college ball was set up by hard work and a phone call one late summer day.
“It was just kind of random one day,” McCulloch said of the call from Notre Dame. “It just kind of took off from there. I never stopped working and kept going because my dreams were becoming a reality.”
