PV grad Gabriel takes over as school's girls basketball coach

One month is about to change Geena Gabriel’s life.
The former Pymatuning Valley basketball player has been named the program’s new head coach.
But she is also expecting the birth of her first child in a week.
“This is a new chapter for me, for sure,” Gabriel said.
Gabriel was named the girls basketball coach on May 10. She was an assistant on Jeff Compan’s staff since 2018 and was the junior varsity coach.
She always thoughy it would be exciting to coach at PV, but she never thought the opportunity would arise.
“I always knew that if I ever did end up coming back, people would be really excited and happy to see me there,” Gabriel said.
But the promotion isn’t the only change. She is expecting her first child, a boy, next week. Gabriel still has to decide on her child’s name, but that will be a game-time decision.
“We have a couple things in mind, but we think that once we see him it will be like ‘This is it,’ you know,” she said.
Jeff Compan decided to not renew his contract as the Lakers’ girls basketball coach.
He coached the program since 1999 and accumulated more than 300 wins. His 2014 Lakers team went 25-1 on its way to a Division III district title.
Compan coached four of PV’s top five all-time leading scorers.
“As a point guard on my team all those years ago, she knew exactly all the plays,” Compan said of Gabriel. “And she knows what’s expected because she was the coach on the floor.”
Compan is interested
in becoming the Lakers’
head baseball coach, and
he still plans on coaching
the boys and girls golf programs.
Compan is a father of four — three sons and a daughter — and his goal has always been to coach his sons, who are “baseball crazy.”
“If I didn’t take the chance this year and apply for that baseball job, I may never have gotten that chance again,” Compan said.
Despite the focus on family, Compan didn’t want to turn the program over to just anyone.
He wanted Gabriel
in the position and didn’t plan on stepping down if she wasn’t
interested. Compan said having Gabriel take over the basketball program might soften the blow for his
players.
Gabriel surpassed the 1,000-career point plateau at PV.
She was selected Ashtabula County Basketball Foundation & Hall of Fame Player of the Year as a senior, and earned county co-player of the year honors as a senior.
Gabriel seemed like a natural fit for the vacancy, according to PV athletic director Melody Nowakowski.
Gabriel played under Compan and was already on the coaching staff.
Despite Gabriel’s age, Nowakowski believes she can fill the void left by Compan.
Nowakowski said she thinks Gabriel will draw on her experiences at PV and her time at Baldwin Wallace to shape the program to her image.
“Those are some pretty big shoes to fill here,” Nowakowski said. “Compan had a great, great career here — gonna miss him.”
Kelsea Cross will take over as the assistant coach and JV coach. Cross and Gabriel were a part of the 2014 Lakers team.
Nowakowski said the changing of the guard from Compan to his former players taking over the program will signal the start of a new era at PV.
“This is her team. She’s gonna put her own mark on it,” Nowakowski said.
While Compan wanted Gabriel as the next head coach, she also wouldn’t take the job if Cross didn’t join the staff.
Cross spent time as the 7th and 8th grade coach at Badger.
“I think having us both in the gym this year, it’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Gabriel said. “I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Gabriel has already started coming up with a plan for the summer.
She needed to get a jumpstart on coaching with her son due.
But she has a few months to get adjusted to coaching and motherhood.
“Some stuff comes natural to me, so I’m hoping the basketball aspect will come as easy as changing the diaper and taking care of the newborn,” Gabriel said.
