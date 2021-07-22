HARPERSFIELD TOWNSHIP — Every year, the Pymatuning Valley football team travels to Geneva for a passing camp. But unlike other 7-on-7 camps, the annual event also brings in linemen.
After over an hour of tire flipping and running, the big men get a chance to put their strength to the test. The coaches bring out a rope and each team’s respective linemen compete in a tug of war.
On Tuesday, the PV linemen walked away proud of their performance. But that didn’t stop the coaches from preaching more time in the weight room.
“Keep doing drills,” senior James McCulloch said. “Keep trying to get better, faster, quicker.”
The Lakers O-Line will look a little different when the season opens up the week of Aug. 16. PV has three linemen returning with playing experience.
“All three played a huge part on offense,” PV head coach Neil Croston said. “They didn’t always start on offense but they rotated in.
Victor Verba, the reigining Ashtabula County Lineman of the Year, was the anchor and leader of the Lakers front five. He led one of the biggest and strongest offensive line groups in the area and earned Division IV First-Team All-Ohio honors last season.
“Victor was a great player for us, but you gotta move on,” Croston said. “That’s the way it is.”
The Lakers went 9-2 last season with the offensive line leading the team’s balanced offensive attack. The line didn’t allow much pressure in pass protection and opened holes for large runs for the rushing attack.
But there is still work to be done for this year’s group. Seniors Hunter Smith is slotted in at right guard and Thurmond Adkins will take over at left guard after rotating in last year. McCulloch will also return to the trenches, but in a different role.
McCulloch was the right tackle last year, but the coaches moved him to H-back for camp. Croston plans to use him in a variety of situations — potentially tight end or fullback — to assist as a blocker.
“He’s definitely our best blocker coming in this year so we want to be able to move him around,” Croston said. “He’s still gonna be that lineman type, but his number might say 5 instead of 65 this year.”
McColloch and Smith saw firsthand what the offensive line did last year. The overpowered almost every team that played.
However, they expect the line to play a slightly different style in 2021. With a slightly lighter frame, they expect the linemen’s athletic abilities will be an advantage come August.
“We’re a little bit smaller, but we’re faster,” Smith said. “That should help a little bit cover for the size.”
Croston is confident in his starters, but there is a lack of experience and bulk regarding the rest of the depth chart.
Teams keep track of weightlifting records. PV had 18 players lift more than 1,000 pounds last year, according to Croston. But he estimated that only 10 to 12 players are at that mark prior to camp this season.
“We have a decent senior class and we have a huge freshman class,” Croston said. “We’re trying to get some of those freshmen stronger because they may have step in and play varsity, either one way or the other or definitely special teams for us.”
Croston expects his trio of returning contributors to take the next step. But he wants to see more players take a step forward in terms of play and leadership.
“Last year, Victor and James [McCulloch] were 1A and 1B,” Cranston said. “You couldn’t tell the difference of who was blocking because those two were so powerful.
“I think we got three guys that can be a replacement for [Verba’s leadership]. But like I said, the big thing is we gotta get more guys with our three from last year.”
