Hard to believe we’re at the halfway point of the high school football season.
Seems like yesterday we were putting together the preseason preview section.
The season is amping up with the first Ohio High School Athletic Association ratings being released on Tuesday.
Five Ashtabula County teams are in the top 16 of their respective regions.
Jefferson, in Division V, Region 17, and Pymatuning Valley, DVI, Region 21, are ranked seventh.
Lakeside, DII, Region 5, and Conneaut, DV, Region 17, check in at 12th. Edgewood is 15th in DIV, Region 13.
With the playoffs expanded to 16 teams in region this season, there are more opportunities for schools to reach the playoffs.
That will all be sorted out after Week 10, Oct. 24, so we’ll see what happens.
The bad news is COVID-19 is very much still around, and creating havoc. Athletic directors across the state have been postponing games and trying to reschedule with other contests on a weekly basis.
It has worked at times, while it has also not worked. This is still a process, one we must all be aware of and vigilant as the season moves along.
A good set of games are on the docket for Ashtabula County teams and Madison on Friday.
LAKESIDE (2-2)
at PERRY (3-1)
The Dragons have tallied 20 or more points in all four games, including a season-high 42 against Geneva last Friday. Lakeside’s J’Shon Sanders and Elijah Jefferson have proved to be a solid 1-2 punch in the backfield. Quarterback Garrette Siebeneck continues to shine with 455 yards passing and six touchdowns to two interceptions. The Pirates have outscored Madison and Chagrin Falls 80-7 in their last two games after falling to undefeated Kenston in Week 2.
WEST GEAUGA (2-2) at EDGEWOOD (2-2)
The Wolverines look to bounce back after a 33-7 loss to Kirtland last Friday. WG put up 43 points in a win over Parma the week before. The Warriors broke out against Orange last Friday with a season-high 48 points. Quarterback Tony Hall threw four touchdown passes for the Warriors.
KIRTLAND (3-0)
at GENEVA (1-3)
The Eagles have faced the Hornets in non-conference games before, but this one is a Chagrin Valley Division Chagrin Division contest on Friday night. Kirtland, the Division V state champions, continues to do what Kirtland does. The Hornets are ranked first in the opening state poll for Division V. Kirtland has outscored three opponents 130-13.
The Eagles have scored just 21 points in the past three games.
SHARPSVILLE, Pa. (2-1) at JEFFERSON (3-1)
The Falcons were originially scheduled to host Northeast 8 Conference foe Niles on Friday, but the Red Dragons canceled due to COVID-19 issues. Jefferson picked up Sharpsville, a Pennsylvania school.
The Blue Devils rolled past Greenville (Pa.) 33-7 last Friday. Sharpsville running back Zack Tedrow gained 108 yards on just seven carries with three TDs.
The Falcons are just one point away from being undefeated after a 35-34 loss to Girard last Friday.
ST. JOHN (0-4) at
PYMATUNING VALLEY (2-1)
The Heralds will look to get in the win column on Friday. Tyler Cathcart and Kaden Johnston have combined for 15 receptions for 246 yards.
On defense, Devyn Mercilliott has recorded 51 tackles, including five for loss. The Lakers haven’t played in two weeks. Their last contest was a 32-19 win over Grand Valley on Sept. 3.
CONNEAUT (2-2) at HICKORY, Pa. (1-2 )
The Spartans head back to Pennsylvania for a second straight District 10 games. Conneaut will look for better results after a 42-20 loss to Grove City last Friday. Zack Rice leads the way with 551 yards rushing.
The Hornets, out of Hermitage, fell 14-7 to Sharon last Friday after defeating Girard 35-7 the week before.
HAWKEN (2-2)
at GRAND VALLEY (0-4):
This CVC Valley Division contest has been cancelled due to COVID-19 related issues on GV’s side. The Mustangs’ next game is Sept. 24 at Harvey.After four games, GV QB Nathan Boiarski has a combined 946 total yards, consisting of 364 rushing and 582 passing. Aidan Whitright is averaging 15.3 yards per catch.
RIVERSIDE (2-2)
at MADISON (0-4)
The Beavers have posted 77 points in two wins and 13 in two losses. The Blue Streaks continue to battle, but having a hard time finding wins. Carson Alley leads Madison with 219 yards rushing. QB Michael O’Brien has thrown for 355 yards.
