CONNEAUT — Making the move to middle hitter turned out to be a great decision for Addy Wade and the Conneaut Spartans.
During her junior year and first season as a varsity player, Wade played on the right side of the court. She was a good player at that position, but Spartans coach Mo Ritari, who took over as head coach this past season, saw the potential Wade had to make a bigger impact on the court.
The move worked out so well that Wade finished her senior season leading the team in blocks and helped Conneaut to its first winning season in six years with a 13-10 record.
“I’m happy for her, she does an excellent job of blocking and moving to the middle helped her achieve that,” Ritari said. “I knew she had potential and that would be a strong point for us having her blocking clear across the net.”
Wade was pleased with her team’s season along with her individual improvement and success.
“It makes me feel so happy because we worked so hard as a team and obviously individually of course,” she said. “So being able to do that meant a lot to me.”
Wade began playing volleyball in eighth grade, but only after a friend asked her to play and she didn’t know anything about that sport back then.
“I wasn’t good at first, I could block and do some things athletic,” Wade said. “At the beginning of my junior year, I wasn’t amazing, but I put in the work and high school season ended. Then going into [trave] club, I thought this is something I want to do in college because I enjoyed it so much.”
Wade said the adjustment moving from the right side of the court to the middle wasn’t easy.
“Every Sunday, I was getting private lessons and was staying after,” she said. “Toward the end and in the middle of the season, I got the handle of it. The hitting is such a shorter approach. Blocking, you have to travel so much more ground it’s very different.”
Wade, who stands a little taller than 6 feet in shoes, is the tallest player for the Spartans.
But she also may have a secret weapon that helps her athletically. Wade has been a dancer for 13 years and continues to take classes.
“I think it helps honestly. It helps with footwork and balance, and it helps with the blocking too,” she said. “I’m always trying to improve. I don’t want to settle. I just want to stay aggressive.”
She’s also a well-rounded student academically and has played in the Conneaut band for four years. Recently, Wade was named the Spartans’ homecoming queen.
In November, Wade will start her third season with Club Ashtabula Volleyball based at the SPIRE Institute, and last season she played on its 17-18 national team.
Wade will play this year on the CAV’s 18 national team playing against some of the best competition in the country through the end of May.
“Addy is a really great player and her Mom and Dad did a great job raising her because she is humble and ready to learn,” said CAV coach Chakib Hraga.
He said Wade is someone who always comes early to practice and would ask for more repetitions if she felt like she needed to work on something or needed to do more to improve.
After coaching her for one year so far, he loves what he sees from Wade.
“She kept growing and learning and listened and applied what I said,” Hraga said. “I can definitely see the growth in her, we’re just scratching the surface with her. That girl is going to be special.”
He said Wade handles the pressure of high-level competition and sees what’s in front of her on the court.
“She makes quick and decisive decisions and knows what she’s going to do,” Hraga said.
“The college that she’s going to end up, the coach will be happy with her.”
He anticipates Wade will be an impact player in college at the Division 1 or Division 2 level – wherever she decides to play.
“A few college coaches are looking at her and my goal is to get her ready for that,” Hraga said. “I’m pretty sure she can exceed any expectations.”
