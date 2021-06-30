The opening tip for the West Side Shootout is only a day away. The first day of the three-day basketball extravaganza will be Thursday.
The event will run through Saturday at the West Street basketball courts in Ashtabula.
William Osborne, a coordinator for the West Side Shootout, said five or six teams have already registered.
He believes 15 to 20 teams could sign up by the end of registration for the youth, high school boys and girls and the men’s divisions.
Thursday will feature the junior high basketball players competing in Ohio High School Athletic Association rules.
The events for the first day are expected to run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday will be the day for the high school boys and girls from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
The men will take the court on Friday in a new format. For the first time, the double-elimination tournament will use a winners and losers bracket. The separate brackets will be played on separate courts to accommodate the roughly 12 men’s teams that could play. The new format could allow play to run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“Two years ago was the first year that we added a youth and high school boys and girls, so this is the second year that we’ve given them their own separate dates this year,” Osborne said.
Marcus Ernst, an Edgewood graduate and current player at Malone University, is excited the event is back after the coronavirus pandemic cancelled it last year.
“I love getting to play against other guys in the community and be part of anything basketball that Ashtabula has to offer,” he said. “[Last Saturday] I played in the war on the shore tournament at Conneaut Township Park and I really enjoyed that it’s very similiar to the west side.
“I’d encourage everybody to come out and watch. I know there will be a lot of talent and competition like always.”
Last month, Osborne said he wanted to see improved participation from the girls division. He expects four teams this year but said he would like a total of six.
“If we get six, it’s more than we had our first year. Our first year, I think we had two,” Osborne said.
The 3-point shooting competition will be the auxiliary event. In years past, the West Side Shootout featured a slam dunk competition, but everyone participating has to be able to dunk.
With the increased focus on high school boys and girls and junior high players, 3-point shooting made the most sense.
“The 3-point line is the great equalizer,” Osborne said. “Anyone can shoot from there.”
Members of the Ashtabula City Police Department will be present for community outreach. He said police officers will be present to improve the relationship between the community and the department. Osborne said the officers in attendance will not focus on security.
Osborne wanted to thank Ashtabula City Manager James Timonere, Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell and Ashtabula Public Services Superintendent John Melnick for their work and cooperation.
He also wanted to thank Jessica Cancel and her brother, Ralph Cancel. The siblings help Osborne run the West Side Shootout.
“I think Jessica has been helping us run the shootout for almost, maybe 30 years or more,” Osborne said. “The people that help us, it’s a good opportunity for us to say ‘thank you’ and let the community know who they are.”
Registration will run until 10 a.m. on each day of competition.
