Popular Ashtabula basketball event to be played in July after year absence

For people like William Osborne, the West Side Shootout is a staple of Ashtabula’s summer experience. Players, young and old, gather around to take the court and play and watch basketball under the sun.
After canceling the shootout last year, the event is back on for 2021. The West Side Shootout will return for July 1-3 at the West Street basketball courts in Ashtabula.
“We want to invite not only the basketball players from all over, but we want to invite people from the community to come out, bring your lunch here and a cooler and watch some pretty good basketball,” Osborne said.
Osborne, a coordinator for the event, is working alongside Mike Osborne, Jessica Cancel and Ralph Cancel to put on the shootout. The group was determined to bring back the tradition after taking a year off for the first time in the shootout’s decades of existence.
The men’s division has been consistently around 10 teams over the years and Osborne expects the same numbers again this summer.
He wants to see an increase in the number of young players, especially for the girls teams. Osborne would like to see around six or seven girls teams playing this year.
Osborne said he’s reached out to high school coaches across the county to see if any of their players would be interested in the tournament.
“The year before last, that was the most enjoyable part of the tournament, the high school boys and girls,” Osborne said. “We’re hoping that they come on out and we get enough teams that we can have good competition at that level.”
Marcus Ernst, an Edgewood graduate who has another year of eligibility remaining at Malone College, has played in past West Side Shootouts. He is contemplating playing in this year’s event.
“It’s an exciting event,” Ernst said. “It’s always fun to come back and be able to play in front of the community and it always has an awesome turn out.
“It’s a great opportunity to to come back and play with and against some of the ‘Bula’s best I don’t always get to play with while being out of town a lot and have a good time with everybody while playing the game I love.”
Players will have the option of wearing masks while they play. The audience, however, will be encouraged to wear a mask and adhere to state COVID-19 guidelines.
The cost is $30 per player and the team fee is due on June 28. Late registration will take place from 8-9 a.m. with a $35 per person late registration fee.
Teams can consist of four to six players per squad. Registration forms and payments could be made to Bula Beauty Supply Store at 4118 Main Ave. in Ashtabula.
“People can come out and relieve their stress, and whatever else their doing, leave that behind,” Osborne said. “And you sit out there with us and enjoy some good basketball, do some trash talking and have a good time for those three days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.