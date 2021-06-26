Pitcher, Geneva develops young softball roster

Geneva softball coach Eleshia Pitcher saw ups and downs in the 2021 softball season. But slowly things started to click for the Eagles down the stretch.
Pitcher was named one of Ashtabula County’s Co-Coaches of the Year following a season were the Eagles went 12-13.
The Eagles lost their first-round playoff game against Lakeview 13-5. But it was good experience for Pitcher’s team.
Half of Geneva’s roster consisted of freshmen or sophomores. Some of the players had never played softball before this past season.
“I didn’t think we were gonna, like, win state or districts or anything like that. But I thought we could finish about .500,” Pitcher said.
Knowing her roster lacked experience, Pitcher put together a difficult non-conference schedule. The Eagles’ non-conference schedule included several playoff teams.
Madison and Riverside both made the district semifinals in the Division I Mentor district. Bristol competed in a district semifinal in the Division IV tournament in North Jackson. Ursuline won the Division II Canfield district, while Crestview was the top seed in that bracket.
“We went down to the Akron Racers tournament and we played one of our best games,” Pitcher said. “We didn’t win, we lost, but we played Crestview. We played perfect defense. We hit the ball.”
Pitcher knew the Eagles only needed to work through the tough times.
Senior Kayli Stash and other players stepped up into leadership positions.
“They were huge,” Pitcher said. “If there was a mistake, they would say ‘It will be Ok. I’ve been there once.’ They just kept encouraging [the young players].”
The non-conference schedule was good practice before its Chagrin Valley Conference slate of games. Pitcher said the team started to come together on the field, showing skills that were developed over the course of the season. The hard work paid off with a 10-3 record in the CVC.
Ashlen Horowski was one of the key players who stepped up over the course of the season. She didn’t play, but was supposed to start in 2020.
Pitcher worked with Horowski this season, and she eventually developed into a starter.
“She just kept working at it, and by the end of the year, she was in the outfield starting,” Pitcher said.
Pitcher thinks the future is bright for the Eagles. Her young roster is battle tested and overcame the hurdles of a full softball season. The Geneva coach already has goals set for the 2022 season. First is to win a CVC title and the second is to make a deep run the playoffs.
“We’ll hopefully get a CVC championship out of it,” Pitcher said. “They combined our district with Poland and West Branch and all those guys. So hopefully, we can get out of districts too.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.