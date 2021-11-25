When it came to picking a wallpaper for his cell phone, Lakeside senior Sam Petros did not need to get any ideas from Pinterest or Amazon.
A favorite sports team or musician was not going to fit the bill either.
Instead, Petros chose some of the comments he’d been hearing from all the naysayers regarding his high school football team to show up in front of his eyes every time he picked up his phone.
“My freshman and sophomore year, there’d be like a dozen kids that quit the football team,” Petros said. “They’d be making up these lies and would be making fun of us. They’d say ‘you guys are going to be terrible, you’re going to have another losing season.’”
Petros actually screenshotted some of their words so they‘d be in front of his eyes every time he picked up his phone.
“Just so I can remember that for some sort of motivation,” he said. “I don’t know if that’s weird or not.”
One can argue about it being weird, but there’s no debate that the Dragons took a huge step this season and the play of their left tackle was a big reason why.
Petros has been named the Ashtabula County Offensive Player of the Year for the 2021 season. Though he never had the football in his hands, Petros anchored a line that paved the way for a rushing attack which piled up nearly 300 yards a game and also provided ample protection for the passing game.
“It’s a great honor,” he said of the award. “I feel like it was reflective of how hard I worked. It goes to show that if you work hard, you will get noticed, no matter what position you are.”
Coming into the season, there was no secret about what the Dragons were going to do on offense this season. Garrette Siebeneck had a great arm and players like Malachai Matlock and others were nice weapons to throw to, but Petros said it was quite clear from the first day,the ground game was going to be how the Lakeside got it done this year.
“At the beginning of the year, our O-Line coach, coach [Bob] Frey told us that we are going to work on the run so hard and we’re gonna try to master it as much as we can,” Petros said.. “When it comes to fourth and two, we’re gonna run inside zone every time. It’s something that we really took pride in.”
It was something head coach Buzz Edwards took pride in as well.
A former lineman himself, Edwards has been grading the guys up front for the past 17 years.
Petros checked with as high a grade as any player he’s ever coached before.
“It speaks volumes when an offensive lineman can get the offensive player of the year award,” Edwards said. “What he did for our team this year, what he gave us leading the path for our three really talented backs, he’s a really valuable member of our team and it’s a tremendous award for a tremendous football player.”
According to Edwards grading scale, Petros played 94 percent snaps he played.
He had 71 knockdowns this season, including 20 against Madison. A knockdown refers to putting a defensive player on the ground.
What made Petros even more valuable, though, is what stats and grading systems do not show.
The attitude, commitment, and discipline that Petros displayed not just this fall, but since his freshman year, were the qualities Edwards looked for in his players to get the Lakeside program steered in the right direction.
“He’s a throwback,” Edwards said. “He’s a ‘what can I do more of coach’ type of kid. You need guys like that on the team to win and you need guys like that to compete and change the culture.
“I think he missed less than 10 workouts in four years. He started 39 games. He’s just a rock and a cornerstone of our program and what we’re trying to build here. He’s gonna definitely be missed.”
The 39 games played is second-most in Lakeside history. Patton Sidbeck, a 2017 graduate, started 40.
Petros has college football in his future, though he’s undecided as to where at the moment.
Coming back to Lakeside to see a program that has built on what he and his teammates will be remembered for getting started is something he is greatly looking forward to.
“Absolutely, Petros said. “I feel like when I come back to Lakeside in about 10-15 years and we have a complete legit winning program.
“I’ll remember that we went from a 1-9 season [in 2019] to a 5-4 season [2021] and playoff appearance. We were the guys that rolled around and got made fun of. We were the underclassmen that had to deal with all of that. But, we proved our haters wrong.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.