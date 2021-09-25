ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP — Momentum swings wildly in high school football. But it only took one momentum swing for Perry to run away with a victory against Edgewood.
The Warriors dropped their second game in a row, falling 49-0 to Perry on Friday night at Corlew Stadium.
Edgewood (2-4, 1-2 Chagrin Valley Conference Chagrin Division) went three and out on the game’s opening possession. Warriors quarterback Tony Hall dropped back to punt, but his kick was blocked by Javin Richards. The Perry defensive back recovered his block and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Already down a score, the Warriors started to move the ball on their next drive. They had it at the Perry 32-yard line before Jayvon Isaacs intercepted Hall and returned it 77 yards to put the Pirates (5-1, 3-0 CVC Chagrin) ahead 14-0 in the first four minutes.
“We just don’t have enough experienced guys that have the resolve and resiliency to bounce back quickly,” Edgewood interim head coach Olajuwon Cooper said. “It’s a bunch of young guys out there learning as we go.”
The Pirates found some quick scores throughout the rest of the first half. They lead 35-0 at the break and only picked up one first down in the process.
Perry accumulated 283 yards of total offense on 33 plays — an 8.6 yards per play average.
The Pirates used two quarterbacks, Brayden Richards and Walter Moses. Brayden Richards was 3 for 3 with 77 yards passing and a touchdown. Moses was 2 for 3 with 50 yards passing. Jayden Studio led the Pirates with 43 yards rushing on four attempts and two touchdowns. Most of Studio’s yards came on a 23-yard score.
Edgewood running back Ezekiel Lucas was shut down by the Pirates. He only had 37 yards rushing on 18 carries. Izaiah Harris was moved from running back to quarterback in the second half to try to stabilize the running game. Harris had 31 yards rushing on 16 attempts.
Hall was 1 for 4 with 3 yards passing and an interception.
“As coaches, we just have to be men enough to understand that this is just part of the process, and we understand that,” Cooper said. “Our kids just have to stay engaged mentally and get better. This is part of growing, this is part of getting better.”
After the game, Cooper gathered his players. The team had some COVID questions during the week which caused some problems with the team’s practices. But he didn’t use that as a excuse.
Instead, he told the players to get ready for next week. Shake off the loss and learn from it because the Warriors have Geneva coming to town next week.
“It’s part of the process,” Cooper said. “Rome wasn’t built in a night. Edgewood football isn’t going to be built in one game. We just gotta keep working.”
